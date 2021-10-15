Investing in founders’ passion

For the last 14 years, Bengaluru-based early-stage venture fund NuVentures has been operating as an investment syndicate, bringing money and expertise to young startups.

Founder Venk Krishnan says one of the most important things is the philosophy that goes behind backing a startup. He tells YourStory that many of his investments are based on his gut instinct.

"My investment is mainly in people. I look at the passion of these entrepreneurs; how they go about solving a problem,” says Venk.

He has built a network of people who are experts in a particular domain. This is the "network effect" he brings to young founders. With NuVenture's fund size of $7 million, Venk leverages his connections in the broader ecosystem and taps them to provide mentorship as well as additional capital.

Today, the venture fund's portfolio kitty includes unicorns such as ﻿MuSigma﻿, ﻿Bigbasket﻿, and soonicorns such as ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿.

A GenZ content creator, Tarini Shah started her journey very young and amassed a massive following with her creative reels and transition videos in a very short period of time.

In a conversation with YourStory's Influencer Inc, Tarini decodes the ABCs of content creation and how she drew people to her page with her content.

With human interactions reduced to a minimum, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to at least a 20 percent increase in mental health-related cases, according to a survey conducted by the Indian Psychiatry Society.

This is where InnerHour steps in to help people manage their well-being. Launched in 2017, the app provides professional assistance in tackling depression, anxiety, and difficulties in falling asleep, among other mental health and lifestyle issues. Read more.

Servicing cars through an app

One of the biggest challenges for vehicle owners in India is finding a reliable service and maintenance outlet. This is what led Mahmud Kotebagil to start Beyond Garage in 2020.

The Hyderabad-based startup is focused on vehicle service, repair, and maintenance. The tech startup services both two- and four-wheelers, supplies spare parts, and provides maintenance services to fleet transport companies. Read more.

Delivering meat and seafood at your doorstep

In 2020, Hirak Jyoti Das and Rahul Anand Kalita converted their restaurant discount coupon platform Fooppers to an online home delivery service. However, they realised that users prefer shopping for groceries from the local market.

Now, the startup focuses on delivering fresh and quality meat and seafood and also has a ready-to-eat section. Read more.

“Today, we look at startups solving India-centric problems and with a 10X approach leveraging technology.”

— Venk Krishnan, Founder, NuVentures

