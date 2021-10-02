Earlier this week, Ola's electric vehicle (EV) division, ﻿Ola Electric﻿, announced it raised over $200 million led by Falcon Edge, SoftBank, and others, at a valuation of $3 billion.

The startup now aims to accelerate its development of electric motorbikes, mass-market scooters, and electric cars. The EV unicorn will use the funds to further strengthen Ola’s “Mission Electric” — a vision to catalyse users and industry entities to commit to EVs and ensure no petrol two-wheelers are sold in India after 2025.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Chairman and Group CEO, Ola, said,

“We’re proud to lead the EV revolution from India to the world. India has the talent and the capability to build technologies of the future for the industries of the future for the entire world. I thank our existing investors and welcome new ones to Ola. Together, we will bring mobility to a billion and sustainability to the future.”

The fundraise comes at a time when Ola has set the benchmark in two-wheeler sales by selling over $150 million of scooters in its first purchase window — outselling the entire two-wheeler industry on each of the two days.

To become a part of Ola Electric's growth story, these job openings may be of interest:

Data Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 1-6 years

In this role, the individual will be using various services and tools to look at, egress, and transform data from multiple sources, leverage in-depth technical knowledge of tools like Azure Data Factory, Data bricks, Azure Synapse, SQL DB, ADLS, etc., collaborate with business stakeholders to identify and meet data requirements, design and implement solutions, etc.

Senior Research Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2+ years

As the Senior Research Engineer, the individual will drive advanced cathode materials research (Lithium-ion and Sodium-ion batteries), be responsible for lab scale synthesis and technology development, perform routine lab operations, including preparing electrode slurries and building cells for electrochemical evaluation, undertake technology development in the area of high voltage cathode materials, and more.

Software Development Engineer I - Android

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 6+ years

In this position, the Software Development Engineer I - Android will work on a full product development lifecycle — from requirement gathering, product design, development, to roll out and maintenance — effectively collaborate with multiple teams and stakeholders, including product and design, own the delivery of multiple features of the product, and more.

Solution Lead - Product Lifecycle Management

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will collaborate with functional architects and business teams to develop product development systems road map for Ola Electric, enable functional architects to do requirement mapping, maintain a detailed listing of open system requests, system issues and questions, interface with product and system vendors to resolve open issues and bugs, etc.

Head - Internal Audit

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8+ years

As the Head of Internal Audit, the individual will plan and execute audit testing to ensure audit fieldwork is focused on the right areas and documentation meets high-quality standards, identify risks, assess mitigating controls, and make recommendations on improving the control environment, prepare commercially effective audit conclusions and findings, etc.

