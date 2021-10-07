[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at D2C fresh meat brand and unicorn Licious

Earlier this week, D2C fresh meat brand ﻿Licious﻿ entered the billion-dollar unicorn club when it raised $52 million in a Series G round led by IIFL AMC's Late-Stage Tech Fund, with a valuation of $1 billion. Avendus FLF (Future Leaders Fund) also invested in this round.

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders, Licious, said:

"Although the funding for the D2C sector has grown significantly, FMCG is still not considered the most attractive category. We expect that Licious' unicorn status will change that. The fresh meats and seafood sector is still largely underserved and unorganised; that holds a vast opportunity of $40 billion."

As the category leader, Licious aims at paving the way for the second wave of young startups that can join hands in harnessing the potential the industry has to offer.

"We will continue to build the category through investments in technology for supply chain excellence, product innovation, talent, and vendor partner upgrades," they said.

Spread across 14 Indian cities, Licious claims to have seen over 500 percent growth in last year, followed by the continuing momentum of the same. It has successfully delivered to more than two million unique customers to date.

L-R - Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura

If you'd like to be a part of Licious' growth story, these openings may be for you:

Engineering Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 8-12 years

In this role, the individual will work in a cross-functional team, collaborating with peers, owning the architecture product platforms to drive business results, be a visible leader to drive and own the architecture and design of advanced and complex software systems/products, as well as build, mentor, and coach a team of engineers, and more.

UI Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 2-4 years

The UI Engineer at Licious will be responsible for building and designing highly scalable, responsive, and interactive web applications using React JS , Node JS, and other front end technologies, participating in discussions in Agile Environment, and performing timely impact analysis of assigned modules, etc.

Associate Director - Brand Management, Organic Acquisition

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 5-7 years

In this role, the individual will develop and execute the motherbrand strategy, key sale events, and big bet projects, including digital brand activations across key geographies, create quarterly and annual brand plans by designing and planning strategies for organic new user acquisition, ideate on and create 360-degree campaigns for multiple brand objectives, and more.

Technical Architect

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 10+ years

As the technical architect, the individual will own the architecture and design of all systems and microservices for the consumer platform to drive business impact, work in a cross-functional team of product managers, engineers, and business managers to translate product requirements into well-crafted systems and architecture, and more.

Technical Programme Manager

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual will establish and implement processes and strategies by collaborating with product and tech leadership, analyse, plan and develop requirements and standards in reference to scheduled projects, assign and oversee daily tasks of technical personnel while ensuring the team is actively working toward established milestones, etc.

