[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at cloud kitchen unicorn Rebel Foods

Last week, cloud kitchen startup ﻿Rebel Foods﻿ became a new entrant to the unicorn club after its $175 million Series F funding round led by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence, at a valuation of $1.4 billion.

The startup claims to operate over 450 kitchens globally across 60-plus cities in over 10 countries, with key brands such as Faasos, Behrouz Biryani, and Ovenstory Pizza.

Ravi Golani, Chief Strategy Officer at Rebel Foods, said in a statement:

“The foodtech space has evolved towards better personalisation, innovation, and complete transparency — which Rebel Foods continues to pioneer. With this round of funding, we will continue to serve newer customer food missions powered by technology and automation.”

Rebel Foods said that it is steadily moving towards profitability, with an annual run rate sales of $150 million, growing 100 percent annually. It is also eyeing an IPO in the next 18-24 months.

The company was founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, and will continue to focus on growing its international footprint, improve its technology, and focus on brand acquisitions.

If you'd like to be a part of Rebel Foods' growth story, these openings may be for you:

Programme Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3+ years

In this role, the individual will strategise, implement, and maintain programme initiatives that adhere to organisational and functional objectives, maintain standards of satisfaction, quality, and performance, oversee multiple project teams, ensuring programme goals are reached, work closely with project sponsors, cross-functional teams, assigned product managers, etc.

For more information, click here.

Zonal Business Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 6-8 years

In this role as the zonal business manager, the individual will be the P/L owner of the city business and need to drive the same in an entrepreneurial manner, explore business from various avenues such as corporates, housing societies, events, etc, build and manage relationships, establish rapport with key clients, and more.

For more information, click here.

Project Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4-6 years

In this role, the individual will work as a key member of the supply chain team to ensure seamless execution of digitisation strategies and lead supply chain automation projects. They will generate actionable intelligence on key areas for performance improvement, develop performance metrics, and work closely with various vendors.

For more information, click here.

iOS Developer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role as iOS developer, the individual will bring to the table experience in Swift ,Objective-C , and Cocoa Touch as well as iOS frameworks such as core data, core animation, etc, offline storage, threading, completion handlers, combine framework and performance tuning etc. Knowledge of UI/UX standards and an understanding of Apple’s design principles and interface guidelines are essential.

For more information, click here.

Senior Industrial Designer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

This position involves building an understanding of users, their context and needs through rigorous primary research, identifying key insights and opportunity areas, understanding business context and translating insights into clearly articulated objectives, collaborating with cross-functional teams to develop product definitions, and more.

For more information, click here.