[Jobs Roundup] Work with virtual events platform Hubilo with these recent openings

Earlier this week, virtual events platform ﻿Hubilo﻿ announced raising $125 million in a Series B funding round led by Alkeon Capital, with participation from Lightspeed Venture Partners and Balderton Capital.

The startup plans to utilise this latest round of funding to expand its market reach in India and overseas through new business functions, product enhancement, go-to-market teams in the US, the UK, EMEA, and APAC.

It also plans to set up new sales offices in key regions to expand its operations and reach out to a larger customer base. In addition, it will also increase the overall employee count by 150 percent.

So far, Hubilo has supported 10,000 events with more than two million attendees across more than 100 countries. It has worked with global brands such as Blackboard, Walmart, United Nations, Roche Pharma, Maersk Shipping etc.

If you'd like to be a part of Hubilo's growth journey, these job openings may be for you:

Marketing Copywriter

Location: Bengaluru (remote)

Experience required: 5+ years

In this role, the individual will represent Hubilo's tone of voice and values across content, write and edit emails and engaging copies to send to different segments. The writeups need to engage and drive revenue and growth, create and analyse A/B tests for subject lines, calls to action, etc, iterate and scale email campaigns, and more.

Business Development Representative

Location: Bengaluru (remote)

Experience required: 2+ years

As a Business Development Representative, the individual will promote and market Hubilo’s business through extensive and persistent cold calling, emails, and communication(s) to prospective clients, research and evaluate additional leads/prospects through web and CRM research, meet/exceed the assigned quota of activities per day, and more.

Manager - People Operations

Location: Bengaluru

Experience: 8-10 years

In this role, the individual will own the accurate processing of monthly payroll, own the Ascent HR Payroll module for Hubilo, act as the primary point of contact for the Ascent team to liaise with for internal administration, handle the full and final settlement of employees who exit and close the loop, along with providing tax computation, letters, FnF slips, etc.

Technical Recruiter

Location: Bengaluru (remote)

Experience required: 4+ years

As the Technical Recruiter, the candidate will meet with managers and HR to discuss hiring needs and formulate strategy, design, and coordinate the hiring process, source qualified candidates via job sites, databases, networking etc, help establish connections with professional groups, communities and other organisations, and more.

DevOps Engineer

Location: Bengaluru

Experience required: 4-7 years

In this role, the individual will design and manage Kubernetes-based cloud-native production and development environments, operationalise CI/CD automation pipelines and multi-branch pipeline strategy using concepts such as configuration as code, pipeline as code etc. operationalise continuous infrastructure cost optimisation initiatives, and more.

