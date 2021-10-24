Freshworks, Swiggy, Zomato, Flipkart, Apple and more global names on TechSparks 2021 keynote roster

Startups are the new wealth creators in India. The government is standing behind them with full vigour— Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Independence Day speech of the Prime Minister only upped the ante for the burgeoning startup ecosystem, which is now literally going places. Startups in India and across the world are shaking things up with their innovative and unique ideas. It's no wonder then that supporting the development of the entrepreneurial ecosystem is now a prime focus of economic development policy of almost every nation.

For over a decade now, YourStory has been playing a key role in bringing together industry stakeholders on a single platform to understand existing challenges, and bring out a clear vision for the future, while acting as a catalyst for change.

It's that time of the year again and we are back with the latest edition of our annual flagship event, TechSparks, to kick off crucial conversations among industry stakeholders to fuel the next phase of startup growth and usher in a bright new era for the ecosystem.

From government leaders to international industry captains to decacorn founders, the stellar line-up of speakers will discuss and brainstorm over the ways in which India can unlock its trillion dollar startup innovation opportunity and create true value and wealth.

At TechSparks 2021, India's most influential startup-tech and leadership summit, some of the prominent speakers include:

Piyush Goyal , Honorable Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India, and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha

, Honorable Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs & Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, Govt of India, and the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha RS Sharma , Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the empowered Group of Vaccine Administration, National Health Authority (NHA).

, Chief Executive Officer & Chairman of the empowered Group of Vaccine Administration, National Health Authority (NHA). Sri Tusharkanti Behera, Minister, Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of Odisha

Minister, Electronics & Information Technology, Govt of Odisha Dr Neeta Verma, Director General, National Informatics Centre, MEITY

Director General, National Informatics Centre, MEITY Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India & VP, Intel Foundry Services, Intel

Country Head, Intel India & VP, Intel Foundry Services, Intel Sangita Reddy , Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals

, Joint MD, Apollo Hospitals Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon Biologics

This year, we're also looking beyond our borders and exploring how we, as a country, can collectively lead in the global startup universe, as well as collaborate with others. And some of the prominent international speakers this year include:

Steve Wozniak , Apple Inc. Co-founder.

Apple Inc. Co-founder. Pieter Waasdorp , Director of Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Economic Affairs, The Netherlands

, Director of Entrepreneurship, Ministry of Economic Affairs, The Netherlands Marten Van Den Berg , Ambassador, Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan

, Ambassador, Netherlands to India, Nepal and Bhutan Victoria Slivkoff, Executive MD, Extreme Tech Challenge

Executive MD, Extreme Tech Challenge Ryan Hoover , founder of Product Hunt & Investor at Weekend Fund

, founder of Product Hunt & Investor at Weekend Fund Cal Henderson , Co-founder & CTO, Slack

, Co-founder & CTO, Slack Sinisa Nikoloa, Director Asia pacific—High Performance computing and AI, Lenovo

Then, there are startup founders who have truly walked the talk and proved their mettle in their respective fields. Sharing their incredible journeys till now and the road ahead will be several prominent entrepreneurs, such as:

Girish Mathrubootham, Founder & CEO, Freshworks

Founder & CEO, Freshworks Sanjeev Bikhchandani, Co-founder, InfoEdge

Co-founder, InfoEdge Ronnie Screwvala, Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad

Chairperson and Co-founder, upGrad Deepinder Goyal , Founder & CEO, Zomato

, Founder & CEO, Zomato Byju Raveendran , Founder & CEO, BYJU’s

, Founder & CEO, BYJU’s Divya Gokulnath , Co-founder, BYJU’S

, Co-founder, BYJU’S Sriharsha Majety , Co-founder & CEO, Swiggy

, Co-founder & CEO, Swiggy Nithin Kamath, Co-founder & CEO, Zerodha

Co-founder & CEO, Zerodha Gaurav Munjal , Co-founder & CEO, Unacademy

, Co-founder & CEO, Unacademy Kalyan Krishnamurthy , CEO, Flipkart

, CEO, Flipkart Virendra Gupta & Umang Bedi , Co-founders, DailyHunt

, Co-founders, DailyHunt Akash Sinha , CEO, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments

, CEO, Co-founder, Cashfree Payments Chitresh Sharma, CEO, Cofounder, Refyne

Other marquee speakers who will be delivering keynote address at TechSparks 2021 include:

Puneet Chandok, President, AWS, India and South Asia (AISPL)

President, AWS, India and South Asia (AISPL) Shailendra Katyal , Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India

, Managing Director, Lenovo PCSD India Ajit Sivadasan, Vice President, Lenovo

Vice President, Lenovo Rajat Verma , MD, Head, Commercial Banking, HSBC India

, MD, Head, Commercial Banking, HSBC India Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CliQ

CEO, Tata CliQ Rohit Midha , Director—Service Sales, Lenovo

, Director—Service Sales, Lenovo Rajat Pandit, Head of Google Cloud (South India), Customer Engineering Google

Head of Google Cloud (South India), Customer Engineering Google Ravi Chhabria , Managing Director, NetApp

, Managing Director, NetApp Rajesh Uppalapati , VP, Product Development, Consumer Group & Platforms, Intuit

, VP, Product Development, Consumer Group & Platforms, Intuit Kulmeet Bawa, President & MD, SAP Indian subcontinent

President & MD, SAP Indian subcontinent Pulkit Agrawal, Co-founder & CEO, Trell

To log in to our virtual events platform and experience TechSparks 2021 with thousands of other startup-tech enthusiasts from around the world, join here. Don't forget to tag #TechSparks2021 when you share your experience, learnings and favourite moments from TechSparks 2021.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at YourStory's flagship startup-tech conference, check out TechSparks 2021 website.