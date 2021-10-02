Meet Steve 'The Woz' Wozniak at TechSparks 2021

For millions of techies and entrepreneurs, Steve Wozniak serves as a role model and an inspiration. He is credited for single-handedly designing the first personal computer.

And this year, YourStory is bringing The Woz to you!

Join us at TechSparks 2021, which will return virtually for its 13th edition from October 25-30, to watch Steve share his all-encompassing vision for rethinking the future of everything in a post-pandemic world.

“Today, it is only right that YourStory is again leading the charge in finding what’s next by bringing together the leaders at the forefront of disruption. Join us at TechSparks 2021 for the most defining conversations on rethinking the future in a post-pandemic world,” Steve shared.

A Silicon Valley icon, technology entrepreneur, and philanthropist for more than 40 years, Wozniak and Steve Jobs founded Apple Computer Inc. in 1976. He was instrumental in shaping the industry with his design of Apple’s first line of products, and also influenced the popular Macintosh.

He was later awarded the prestigious Heinz Award for Technology, The Economy and Employment for directing his lifelong passion for mathematics and electronics towards educating grade school students and their teachers. In 2017, Steve co-founded Woz U — a postsecondary education and training platform focused on software engineering and technology development.

TechSparks is YourStory’s annual flagship event and India’s most influential technology, innovation, and leadership summit. Check out the line-up of the action-packed sessions at this year’s all-virtual startup-tech conference.

The Interview

Ashish Hemrajani, Founder and CEO, BookMyShow, reveals lessons he has picked up from sailing, the importance of value overvaluations, attitude over skill sets, how to bring out the best out of your team, and other power-packed insights.

Editor’s Pick: 100 Emerging Women Leaders

Anuradha Ramachandran, Investments Director - India, Flourish Ventures, has been investing in startups since her days at IIT Madras. Later, she joined the Omidyar Network, focusing on financial services, and joined its investment arm — Flourish.

Flourish works with more than 60 companies around the world that offer a range of financial services, including fintech infrastructure, consumer and small business lending, insurtech, and digitising money, among others. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Making India synonymous with flower teas

India’s tea culture has undergone a massive evolution in recent years. And riding this evolution is Blue Tea India, a D2C tea brand based out of Kolkata.

Founded by Sunil Chandra Saha and Nitesh Singh, the startup has created 30 blends using flowers and herbs and aims to make “India synonymous with flower teas”. Read more.

News & Updates

﻿Alteria Capital﻿ received approvals from SEBI in December 2020 for its second venture debt fund with a target corpus of Rs 1,000 crore. The fund said there has been strong interest from domestic investors to participate in this asset class causing a significant oversubscription.

Ride-hailing company ﻿Uber﻿ said it is partnering with Startup India and Gujarat-based startup incubation centre ﻿iCreate﻿ for an innovation fund to support new ideas to drive the adoption of electric vehicles across the country.

India's external debt stood at $571.3 billion at end-June, recording an increase of $1.6 billion over its level at the end of March 2021, the RBI said. However, the external debt to GDP ratio declined to 20.2 percent at June-end 2021 from 21.1 percent as of March 31.

TikTok forayed into the non-fungible token (NFT) market with a new collection “TikTok Top Moments” inspired by its leading trend-setters. The NFT drops will be launched on Ethereum and powered by Immutable X, a new scaling solution for layer-two NFT protocol Immutable, according to media sources.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“As an entrepreneur, you are going to face rejection most of the time, get used to it. But the few moments where people are willing to give you time, are the ones that matter. Make the most of them.”

— Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

