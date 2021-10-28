Mercedes-Benz EQC on the path to a sustainable future in luxury automotive

Mercedes-Benz has been a pioneer in the luxury car market in India. EQC’s launch in October 2020, marked the entry of the company in the electric mobility segment. The most anticipated EQC came at a time when the Indian Government announced that it is looking at a complete transition to EVs by 2030. What seemed like an ambitious target, looks achievable as the market looks ready to make the switch.

Mercedes-Benz is one of the first brands to step into the e-mobility segment in the luxury automotive industry. Keeping up with its commitment to contribute to a sustainable future and to help prevent further worsening of climate conditions, the company in a futuristic plan announced ‘Ambition 2039’.

An initiative to achieve carbon-neutral mobility

With the purpose of ‘First Move the World’, Mercedes-Benz is working on a strategy to ensure that its customers switch to carbon-neutral mobility in the future. With Ambition 2039, it aims to switch entirely to a carbon-neutral car fleet over the next 20 years. Considering the domination of fossil fuels in the automotive industry, the target is not an easy feat. However, the company believes that if looked at holistically, technology can help create a better future.

Adopting a technology-first strategy

The luxury carmaker believes in integrating state-of-the-art tech solutions into its products. The New Mercedes-Benz EQC is a fine example of its tech-first approach. From an infotainment system to a user-friendly mobile app, here are some of the innovative features the EQC offers.

The infotainment system, called MBUX intuitive system, is equipped with natural voice control, a touch-sensitive surface and effortless navigation.

With the new Mercedes Me Connect app, users can remotely check the EQC’s battery status, access the status of charging, available range, and indication upon charging completion. The user can also remotely set the upper limit of the charge and set it as per convenience.

The EQC navigation system displays the locations of EQC charging stations across India.

Other key features of the Mercedes Me Connect application include biometrics ID, geo-fencing, vehicle finder, etc.

Easy access to EV infrastructure

While electric vehicles are gradually becoming mainstream, there is hesitancy owing to the lack of infrastructure. Whether it is the charging stations or service centres, potential EV customers are indecisive about making the switch. However, with the launch of EQC, Mercedes-Benz released an extensive infra plan to cater to customers across the country.

In phase 1 of its plan, customers could purchase the EQC from six metros ー Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and Chennai. Apart from the retail stores, the EQC was available to be purchased from Mercedes-Benz India’s e-commerce site. Customers had access to 13 dealerships and locations across these cities to experience the EQC on-ground. A team of EQC experts, who are thoroughly trained on the workings of the new vehicle, was also dedicated to assisting customers with sales and other service requirements. The roll-out in the first phase gained positive momentum with EQC buyers from across the country. The ordered EQCs are being delivered now.

In phase 2 of its extensive plan, EQC can be availed from dealers across the 50 cities and 94 locations, who will be equipped with EQC trained manpower and equipment to offer a hassle-free ownership experience for the EQC owners. After the successful launch of phase 1, Mercedes-Benz has announced a re-opening of booking for the next batch of vehicles. Customers can book their EQC online from the comfort of their homes or by visiting the nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Mercedes-Benz launched EQC with a full-fledged plan and commitment to encourage potential E-car buyers to make the move without any hesitancy.

It has powered-up the infra requirements for charging stations. With charging facilities spread over 100+ locations in 48 cities, customers can commute comfortably without having to worry about running out of charge. In a first-of-its-kind innovation, Mercedes-Benz is providing a wall box to its customers for convenient charging at home or office. Moreover, in the second phase of its launch, EQC provides an upgraded 11kwh on-board charger that reduces the charging time by up to 3.5 hours

Busting the EV myths

The hesitancy in the EV segment is not limited to the infrastructural aspect. There are several misconceptions that people have in regards to electric cars.

One of the perceptions is that EV’s don't have enough range. This is a myth as even the shortest-range EVs can travel twice that distance. The Mercedes EQC achieves an electric range of 370-414 Km*.

Another inaccurate perception is that EVs are unsafe. Manufacturers are required to follow strict safety development and testing procedures. Even with Mercedes EQC, occupants’ safety is of utmost importance. The EQC safety features include seven airbags, attention assist, PRE-SAFE system, ESP, and Active Brake assist.

Electric Vehicles are the only way forward

Transportation is one of the main reasons for worsening climate conditions across the world, as emissions from gas-diesel powered vehicles cause chronic health diseases.

As the awareness around the subject increases, the switch to EVs is inevitable. While some may argue that the source of electricity is a fossil fuel power grid, even then the carbon footprint of EVs is lesser than gas-powered vehicles. In a bid to be entirely carbon-neutral, Mercedes-Benz has laid out a plan to use electricity from renewable sources for the production of EQC. To further the cause of carbon-cutting, it also plans to recycle the raw materials.

From cost-efficiency, safety to performance and sustainability, the future undoubtedly belongs to Electric Vehicles.

Bookings reopen for the Mercedes-Benz EQC