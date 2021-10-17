More women winning the race to reach the top of the Indian corporate ladder

India’s corporate sector is seeing a narrowing of the gender gap in senior management roles in organisations. More and more women are entering top leadership roles, signalling a change in the business world.

The Grant Thornton Women in Business 2021 report says that with 39 percent, India ranks third in the world when it comes to women representation in senior management positions. It adds that 47 percent of Indian mid-market businesses now have women CEOs.

The report suggests that companies are increasingly becoming conscious of the importance of having diversity and inclusion programmes. Today, the push towards gender diversity by Indian corporations is unprecedented.

While the pandemic and the resultant economic slump has been damaging to various sectors, the growth in work-from-home opportunities proved to be a boost for women joining the workforce or relaunching their careers.

Unsurprisingly, one of the reasons for the steady upward curve in companies recruiting more women in leadership roles is that these companies are also led by women.

The Interview

An exclusive and fun chat with Nikunj Lotia aka Be YouNick on the booming influencer's economy right here on Influencers Inc by YourStory.

Editor’s Pick: Pooja Exports

Mayuri Doshi joined her father's Kolkata-headquartered garment export business Dolly Exports in 1986, which sourced woven fabrics from Bhagalpur and exported them to countries like the US, Japan, New Zealand, among others. However, the business had to be shut down in 1992 due to a union issue.

The following year, the duo launched a similar business but this time as Pooja Exports International. The business supplied fabrics such as tasar and silk from Bhagalpur to markets like Spain, Japan, the US, Germany, and more. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

This D2C brand provides natural latex mattress

The past year-and-a-half spent indoors have certainly taught us the value of comfort. Even mattresses, an oft-ignored item, have become tremendously important, as beds begin to multitask as office desks and spaces for leisure.

Hence, it is unsurprising that ﻿Morning Owl﻿, a natural latex mattress brand, has seen tremendous growth since its launch in 2019. Read more.

News & Updates

AcknoLedger, a global consortium that maps, monetises, and distributes Web 3.0 digital assets, raised $1.53 million in seed round and private sales from a clutch of over 30 venture capital investors amidst rising interest in metaverse and gaming NFT.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that climate financing continues to be an area of worry, as she flagged India's concerns over funding mechanism and technology transfer. Her remarks came ahead of the upcoming COP26 Summit to be held at Glasgow in the UK.

India will cross the landmark of 100-crore COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Saturday as a COVID-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher was released to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy.

“A woman CEO is also more likely to implement programmes to encourage women with potential through specific skilling and training to become ready to take up more responsibilities at a higher level in the organisation.”

— Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited

