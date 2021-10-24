Dive into new-age solutions for D2C at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

The past few years were really good for India’s consumer-facing brands. Supported by deeper internet penetration, better logistical support, and an increase in the number of customers during the pandemic.

The pandemic has accelerated the need for more digitisation, as recently, over 800 new-age brands bid adieu to intermediaries, and took the D2C route to reach consumers faster and offer them a seamless customer experience (CX). Brands with an online presence such as websites recorded an 88 percent increase in customer demand in 2020 in comparison to the previous year.

In tune with the changing scenario, the theme for YourStory's flagship startup-tech and leadership conference TechSparks 2021, to be held from October 25 - 30, 2021, will be ‘What’s Next - Rethinking the Future’.

At the event, a panel of experts will deep-dive into the importance of managing customer experiences and the role of technology in improving CX. They include:

Anand Ayyadurai, Co-founder and CEO, Vogo

Vineet Rao, Founder and CEO, DealShare

Ajith Mohan Karimpana, Founder and CEO, Furlenco

Tanuj Chaudhry, Co-founder and COO, HomeLane

Chaitanya Ramalingegowda, Co-founder, Wakefit

Vinay Singh, Co-founder and Partner, Fireside Ventures

Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President and Head of Midmarket Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent

TechSparks 2021 will bring together a constellation of global leaders, technology startups, large enterprises, and thought leaders from the global innovation ecosystem to create a meaningful impact for 1.3 billion Indians by enabling content, conversations, and connections that matter, and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers from India.

Join us to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, and masterclasses. You can sign up for updates on TechSparks 2021 or express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

Check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar for the line-up of action-packed sessions.

The Interview

Over the last year and a half, the healthcare system in India has faced an enormous challenge and has put an enormous and unprecedented strain on doctors and nurses.

With basic healthcare not completely accessible to all, companies such as Curodoc are on a mission to make home healthcare services accessible and affordable. Akhil Koul, Founder and CEO, 24X7 Curodoc Healthcare talks about how the startup is changing the way people view illness and recovery.

Editor’s Pick: Anatomech

In the case of lymphedema, 2.5 million women worldwide live with the condition currently. Women have more lost disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) to breast cancer globally than any other type of cancer.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Founded by Divyakshi Kaushik, Pune-based Anatomech offers healthcare wearable technology to aid human mobility that may be compromised while performing strenuous physical activities, post-injury, or surgery. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Addressing agrarian distress

Agriculture and allied activities act as the main source of livelihood for more than 80 percent population in rural India. But there is also severe agrarian distress.

Noida-based startup RMSI Cropalytics aims to organise all relevant data related to the agriculture sector to reveal the agrarian distress hotspots and offer yield estimation solutions. Read more.

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates

Social commerce platform ﻿Trell﻿ is in talks to raise $100 million in funding led by ecommerce giant ﻿Amazon﻿, and other investors, sources close to the development revealed. With this fresh funding, the startup’s valuation will touch anywhere between $600 million and $800 million.

Amar Nagaram, the Chief Executive Officer of ﻿Myntra﻿, has put in his papers after three years of leading the fashion ecommerce platform, and will pursue his own venture. According to Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy to employees, Nagaram will be at Myntra till December-end.

﻿Storia, a food and beverages brand, has raised $6 million in a Series A round of funding from Sixth Sense Ventures. It will utilise the fresh round of funding to expand the business, release new products, and build a distribution network across the country.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Kanwaljit Singh, Founder, Fireside Ventures

“At the macro level, whether it's something you eat, something you put on your body, whether it's fashion or home products, everything is up for disruption because there has never been enough choice of brands available to the consumer across all of these spaces.”

— Kanwaljit Singh, Managing Partner and Co-founder, ﻿Fireside Ventures

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!