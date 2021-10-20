Innovate healthcare solutions with industry leaders at Optum Stratethon Season 3

Digitization is disrupting every sector and healthcare is no exception. With the rising need for innovative medical technologies, implementing solutions that transform healthcare has become a necessity. There is a lot at stake and organizations are trying their best to level up their game to revolutionize patient care.

The World Health Organization Health Innovation Group (WHIG) states that innovation ‘responds to unmet public health needs by creating new ways of thinking and learning’ and ‘aims to add value in the form of improved efficiency, effectiveness, quality, sustainability and/or affordability’.

Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (UHG), a Fortune 5 company, is a leading digital health technology and product innovation company in the country. Optum is hosting Stratethon season 3 of their flagship health care technology and innovation competition for students - a platform to identify and incentivize thinkers who can provide simple, effective, and comprehensive solutions that benefit every individual, all while networking with industry leaders and peers.

Stratethon Season 3 is now open for students from business and engineering schools across India, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Vietnam.

What to expect?

This platform brings together some of the brightest minds in these countries to solve healthcare challenges, where participants battle it out with each other to identify the most innovative solution that could help create a healthier world. Globally, UnitedHealth Group and Optum lead focused efforts to identify, address and monitor health disparities. In alignment with these efforts, Stratethon season 3 aims to build solutions that address health inequity.

The registrations for the Stratethon close on October 22, 2021 and the finale will be held on December 8, 2021. Within this duration, the participating teams will go through preliminary rounds, a wildcard round, executive summary submission rounds, virtual presentation, mentorship period and the grand finale.

The National Finale will be held virtually on December 8, 2021. The finalists will get a chance to present to the senior leadership team. Teams will be given 8 minutes to present, followed by 7 minutes of Q&A. Further details of the round will be disclosed closer to the event.

Dates and deadlines to remember

Registration Deadline : 22 Oct'21 11:59 PM IST

First Preliminary Round (Online Quiz Round) : 23 Oct'21 12:00 PM IST

Second Preliminary Round (Online Coding & Simulation Challenge) : 25 Oct'21 12:00 PM IST

Executive Summary Submission Deadline (Business Track) : 11 Nov'21 06:00 AM IST

Executive Summary + Video Submission Deadline (Engineering Track) : 18 Nov'21 06:00 AM IST

Grand Finale : 08 Dec'21 12:00 PM IST

Why participate?

Stratethon Season 3 participants can look forward to:

Mentoring by senior leaders in the healthcare industry

Working on real-world healthcare problems

Presenting solutions to executives

Opportunity to work with the most diversified healthcare company in the world

Rewards and prizes: Apart from a prize money of $6,700 for winners from the business and engineering tracks and $3,000 each for the runners-up, finalists can bag pre-placement interviews at Optum and a host of other certificates and awards like star of the show, audience choice awards, and more.

Participate in Optum Stratethon season 3 if you aspire to make a change to the lives of millions through innovative healthcare solutions.

In the past two seasons, this eclectic mix of talent and enthusiasm has provided solutions to reduce the cost associated with managing chronic conditions and has designed and recommended technology-based products to reduce gaps in care and the cost of care for senior citizens.

