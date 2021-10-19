PolicyBazaar gets SEBI nod for Rs 6,017 crore IPO

PB Fintech Ltd, which operates online insurance platform ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿ and credit comparison portal PaisaBazaar, has received capital markets regulator Sebi's approval to raise Rs 6,017.50 crore through an initial share-sale.

The initial public offer (IPO) comprises a fresh issue of Rs 3,750 crore worth of equity shares and an offer for sale of Rs 2,267.50 crore by existing shareholders, according to draft red herring prospectus (DRHP).

As part of the OFS, SVF Python II (Cayman) will sell shares worth Rs 1,875 crore, Yashish Dahiya will sell shares worth Rs 250 crore and some other selling shareholders will also offer shares.

PB Fintech, which filed draft papers with Sebi in August, has obtained the regulator's clearance to float the IPO, the company confirmed to PTI on Tuesday.

As per the draft papers, the firm may consider raising around Rs 750 crore by way of a private placement of equity shares ahead of the IPO.

Proceeds of the fresh issue will be used towards enhancing visibility and awareness of the company's brands, to look for new opportunities to expand growth initiatives to increase the consumer base including offline presence.

Also, the proceeds from the IPO will be used for funding strategic investments and acquisitions, expanding presence outside India and general corporate purpose.

PB Fintech is the leading online platform for insurance and lending products, leveraging the power of technology, data and innovation. It provides convenient access to insurance, credit and other financial products and aim to create awareness amongst Indian households about the financial impact of death, disease and damage.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Morgan Stanley India Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, ICICI Securities, HDFC Bank Ltd, IIFL Securities, and Jefferies India are the book running lead managers to the issue.

The Indian startup ecosystem has had a good year with Zomato becoming the first company to list on the stock exchanges. The much awaited IPO is likely to be of fintech unicorn Paytm, which is expected to be launched around time of Diwali.

Besides, Policybazaar and Paytm the other IPOs lined up from the startup ecosystem are Nykaa and Mobikwik.

