‘The cloud has revolutionised the software industry’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation
Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.
Our children are growing in the age of technology and getting comfortable with using gadgets much before they learn to speak. - Vinay Bansal, Inflection Point Ventures
Robotics and advanced sciences continue to play a crucial role in our society. Its fundamentals should be instilled in students’ education to better prepare them for the new technology-first world. - Gaurav Gulati, Aroa Ventures
We are aware that while talent and passion are spread across all young people, the opportunity is not. - Manish Tiwary, Amazon India
There has been a massive jump in the time women are spending on their devices and that makes it easier for brands like us to get discovered, to engage with consumers. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics
Today, not only celebrities, content creators, artists, influencers, gamers but now businesses are also more than ever looking to monetise their digital assets. Executives are seeing how NFTs are creating value for their business. - Toshendra Sharma, NFTically
There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online. - Piyush Shah, Glance
For a tech solution to be effective for smallholder farmers, it needs to be affordable, easy to use, and the information provided should be actionable. - Yukti Gill, Satyukt
In a world where capital is abundant, if companies that are tech, data science-driven, if they’re not agile they’ll get disrupted. - Chirag Taneja, GoKwik
The Open Internet is global, should be available to all, and should be built on open standards and the protection of human rights. - Twitter paper
Metaverse and gaming have been intertwined since the start, but metaverse is much more than just a game. - AcknoLedger
Data privacy and security will be first-class citizens in every app’s stack. - Mayur Relekar, Arcana
By moving to Cloud, the fintech industry can gain to build a more flexible and customer-centric business model that is known to drive profit & grow. - Amit Gupta, Rapyder Cloud Solutions
Whether it is storage, processing power, or containerised applications spun up on demand, the cloud has revolutionised the software industry. - Prasun Kumar, CommercelQ
