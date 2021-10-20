‘The cloud has revolutionised the software industry’ – 15 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focuses on the increasing impact of digital media around the world (see the previous post here). Share these 15 gems and insights with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights.

Our children are growing in the age of technology and getting comfortable with using gadgets much before they learn to speak. - Vinay Bansal, Inflection Point Ventures

Robotics and advanced sciences continue to play a crucial role in our society. Its fundamentals should be instilled in students’ education to better prepare them for the new technology-first world. - Gaurav Gulati, Aroa Ventures

We are aware that while talent and passion are spread across all young people, the opportunity is not. - Manish Tiwary, Amazon India

There has been a massive jump in the time women are spending on their devices and that makes it easier for brands like us to get discovered, to engage with consumers. - Vineeta Singh, SUGAR Cosmetics

Today, not only celebrities, content creators, artists, influencers, gamers but now businesses are also more than ever looking to monetise their digital assets. Executives are seeing how NFTs are creating value for their business. - Toshendra Sharma, NFTically

There is a rising global demand for immersive shopping experiences that closely replicate the offline world, online. - Piyush Shah, Glance

For a tech solution to be effective for smallholder farmers, it needs to be affordable, easy to use, and the information provided should be actionable. - Yukti Gill, Satyukt

In a world where capital is abundant, if companies that are tech, data science-driven, if they’re not agile they’ll get disrupted. - Chirag Taneja, GoKwik

ALSO READ This woman entrepreneur’s startup aims to replace processed ingredients with natural ones using AI

The Open Internet is global, should be available to all, and should be built on open standards and the protection of human rights. - Twitter paper

Metaverse and gaming have been intertwined since the start, but metaverse is much more than just a game. - AcknoLedger

Data privacy and security will be first-class citizens in every app’s stack. - Mayur Relekar, Arcana

By moving to Cloud, the fintech industry can gain to build a more flexible and customer-centric business model that is known to drive profit & grow. - Amit Gupta, Rapyder Cloud Solutions

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Whether it is storage, processing power, or containerised applications spun up on demand, the cloud has revolutionised the software industry. - Prasun Kumar, CommercelQ

YourStory has also published the pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups’ as a creative and motivational guide for innovators (downloadable as apps here: Apple, Android).

YourStory’s flagship startup-tech and leadership conference will return virtually for its 13th edition on October 25-30, 2021. Sign up for updates on TechSparks or to express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

For more on TechSparks 2021, click here.