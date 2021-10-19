‘Organisational purpose is not a one-time conversation’ – 20 quotes of the week on entrepreneurship and leadership

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week (see the previous post here). Share these 20 gems and insights from the week of October 11-17 with your colleagues and networks, and check back to the original articles for more insights. See also our special compilation of quotes related to India’s coronavirus responses here.

We have a five-T matrix to evaluate startups. It comprises Team, Technology, Traction, Timing, and Total Addressable Market. - Himanshu Yadav, Woodstock Fund

A sound business model is important because firms should use venture capital money to build assets. But when it comes to growth, it should be funded by a firm's paying customers. - Anirudh Damani, Artha Venture Fund

Certain types of climate startups may find it easier to source capital from corporates, rather than from VC investors. - Bharti Krishnan, Fine Train

Businesses need to explore their potential and getting access to the right source of funds is a very crucial part of this journey. - Swetapadma Mohanty, Business Leadership League

Our real competitors are those who enter the market and spoil the trust we are building by giving the worst experiences. - Hirak Jyoti Das, ﻿Fooppers

A shared distribution network would mean lower operational costs and better pricing for the consumers. - Vinay Bansal, Inflection Point Ventures

There is definitely a need for spaces supporting women's networking in terms of style, needs and goals. - Namita Dalmiya, Enzia Ventures

Women often face significant barriers for career advancement rather than for entry into the workplace. - Bapsy Dastur, VFS Global

It’s a myth that strong women leaders don’t get along. - Ramita Vyas, VFS Global

Women who have broken the glass ceiling, overcome a host of challenges and struggles, and pave the way for others to do so as well. - Rashi Sanon Narang, Heads up for Tail

There are over 450,000 plants and over 10 million plant-based compounds that can all give the flavour and nutrition we need, but they are simply not put to use. - Priyanka Srinivasan, The Live Green Co

High impact exercise such as running and over training can raise iron requirements, which can lead to anemia. - Deepa Kannan, PFNR

Yoga is not only a philosophy of life, but also a pragmatic science that has the ability to transform people’s lives and make them fitter and happier. - Paloma Gangopadhyay, ‘Palomayoga’

The global Halal cosmetics and clean beauty market is also rapidly on the rise. - Mauli Teli, Iba Cosmetics

Regenerative agriculture, a greater voice for farmers, and moving from low cost to "true cost" food can build a stronger food system for people, the planet, and the future. - Sanjiv Lal, Rallis India

Research shows an alarming number of fatalities are caused by medication errors. Many patients are unable to ask questions due to a lack of knowledge or a time crunch. - Tarun Gupta, SiCureMi

The current non-destructive testing (NDT) industry lacks suitable measurement and testing techniques for process and quality control. - Jyotirmayee Dash, TeraLumen Solutions

Buses make an attractive proposition for electrification due to their significance as a shared mode of transport, revenue potential, and long-distance run, especially for intercity transport. - Prashant Kumar, Zingbus

Art is beauty that adorns our life. - Vimla Ramsahaye, Chitra Santhe

All the experiences in every aspect of your life should become an inspiration for producing original artworks. Practice is key and hard work pays. - Nivedita Gouda, Chitra Santhe

The skill set you can offer to an organisation is only one half of the career equation — the other is what the organisation can offer to you. - Prasun Kumar, CommercelQ

Organisational purpose is not a one-time conversation. It creates a value-system that gets reinforced on a daily basis through coaching conversations, growth discussions, and experiential training. - Abhishek Goel, CACTUS

