‘To say that the worst is over will not be fair' – 15 quotes of the week from India’s COVID-19 struggle

The pandemic has only exacerbated the affordable housing crisis, with rising demand as well as material costs. - Patrick Kelley, Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter

The global COVID-19 pandemic proved to be devastating as food supply chains across the globe were disrupted due to movement restrictions and safety concerns. - Amit Sinha, Unnati

COVID-19 created a multitude of massive challenges for exporters. They had to quickly move to a completely digital way of selling and meeting new buyers and faced acute labor shortages and shipping delays. - Divyaanshu Makkar, Sourcewiz

To say that the worst is over will not be fair because we have seen in other nations there have been more than two waves. - V K Paul, COVID Task Force chief

This COVID-19 pandemic made our family even poorer, and our economic status is declining by the day. We were victimised by so many micro-loans and debts. - Suba Shree

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped [newsletter creators] by creating a more digitally demanding reader — a theme unlikely to change. - Priyam Sharma, The Jurni

Only a certain section of people ordered online which has changed. Today, it has become a necessity which has led to the [garments] sector booming. - Ashwini Seth, Dennison Garments

India is the world’s third-largest tech startup ecosystem which, despite the pandemic, continues to grow steadily at 8-10 percent annually, especially in the technology domain. - Rohini Srivathsa, Microsoft India

COVID-19 itself has given us a lot of credit variables that we were not traditionally looking at, and now, it has become very important for us to look into. - Madhusudan Ekambaram, KreditBee

The world has been operating from home for the last one and a half years. The need of the hour is to be in a city that is completely urban and affordable at the same time. - Govind Agrawal, Anaxee

The pandemic has established that the future of collaboration is video. - Aditya Pisupati, Ving Hybrid

The post-COVID exponential increase in screen time across age groups has led to the surge in demand for affordable eyeglasses, especially from new-age consumers from smaller towns, which are driving the revolution. - Shivi Singh, ClearDekho

Despite the initial pandemic-induced disruptions, hotels have begun to revive business as people gradually begin to resume traveling. - Sibasish Mishra, BookingJini

