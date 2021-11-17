The rise of nutritional gummies in India

Our hair needs as much care as the rest of our body, if not more. For healthy growth, our hair needs vitamins, nutrients as well as minerals. Although a balanced diet is good for our body, it’s not enough. That’s where the nutritional supplements help. They are additional sources of nutrients that are a necessity for the good health and well-being of our hair. The best way to consume these supplements is through nutritional gummies.

The global gummy vitamins market is projected to reach $10.6 billion by 2025.

Most dietary supplements are bland in taste which makes them difficult to consume by patrons. Nutritional gummies are the new and easier way to go about living a healthy lifestyle.

Gummy vitamins and supplements were first marketed to youngsters as a pleasant method to encourage them to take their vitamins. However, in 2012, a supplement company began selling gummy products to adults.

Stress, unbalanced sleep, and poor food habits have had a negative impact on the population's health. As a result, markets for makeovers, cosmetics, and fake surgeries, among other things, are flourishing. People are also hesitant to use nutritional supplements because they see them as medicines with adverse effects. They are also difficult to consume due to their unpleasant taste and odor.

Gummy vitamins are emerging as a savior in this circumstance, redefining the health and beauty industry.

Brands are developing gummies that provide vital vitamins for hair, skin, and nails, among other things. Because they are chewable, pleasant, innovative, and intriguing, people have welcomed this new method of consuming vitamins.

In the current circumstances, healthcare and nutrition have acquired prominence as a result of the pandemic, propelling India's nutraceutical growth to new heights. According to Deloitte research, India's nutraceutical industry is expected to grow at a 21 percent CAGR (compound annual growth rate) by 2022, compared to 18.5 percent CAGR from 2012 to 2017.

The Indian nutraceuticals market accounts for roughly 2% of worldwide nutraceuticals sales. It is anticipated to develop quickly, capturing 3% of the worldwide market by 2022. Gummy vitamins, which play an important part in the health market, have risen in tandem with the nutraceutical market.

When it comes to nutritional gummies, both sugar and sugar-free options are available in the market. You can focus on your health without compromising your diet plan. Gummies also improve the texture of your skin and nails.

They boost your energy levels and thus, are amazing for your immune system. Various brands and organisations have started coming up with a blend of various vitamins to create gummies that will be useful for one and all. The main goal of these brands is to make nutritional gummies a part of the lifestyle for everyone.

