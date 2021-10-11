Space sector is a major medium for progress of 130 Cr countrymen, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the Indian Space Association (ISpA) virtually and also interacted with the stakeholders.

ISpA, a premier industry association of space and satellite companies, has been created to act as the collective voice of the Indian space industry. It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space sector, including the government and its agencies to make India self-reliant and technologically advanced.

Image Credit: ISpA

According to ISpA's official website, the association will work with the stakeholders to build an enabling environment for strengthening the private space industry in India. Its founding members include senior executives from OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries, and Ananth Technology Limited among others.

“The space sector is a major medium for the progress of 130 crore countrymen. For India, the space sector means better mapping, imaging, and connectivity facilities for the common people. The space sector means better speed from shipment to delivery for entrepreneurs, this also means better security and income for fishermen and better forecast of the natural calamity,” PM Modi said.

Speaking at the launch, PM Modi explained that the government’s approach to space reforms is based on four pillars: 1) freedom of innovation to the private sector; 2) the role of the government as an enabler; 3) preparing youth for the future; and 4) to see the space sector as a resource for the progress of the common man.

He also explained that the Aatmnirbhar Bharat campaign is not just a vision but also a well-thought, well-planned, and integrated economic strategy. It is a strategy to make India a global manufacturing powerhouse by enhancing the skills capabilities of India's entrepreneurs and India's youth. It is aimed at making India a global centre of innovations.

He revealed that the government is also moving ahead with a clear policy regarding public sector enterprises. It is opening most of these sectors to private enterprises where the government is not required.

“The decision regarding Air India shows our commitment and seriousness,” he added.

PM Modi explained that space plays an important role in uniting and connecting the world. Encouraging the industry, young innovators, and startups, he said that a “platform approach” is very important for developing a strong startup ecosystem.

“To develop a strong startup ecosystem, a platform approach is very important. A platform system is an approach where the government creates open-access public controlled platforms and makes them available to the industry and enterprises. Entrepreneurs prepare new solutions on this basic platform,” he added.

