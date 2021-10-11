Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 11, 2021)

﻿Smallcase﻿has acquired the founding team of Nirvana.work to bolster its SaaS platform that it currently operates for investment managers & advisors called the Publisher Platform, that makes the investor experience even better.

Backed by Amazon, Sequoia, and Faering Capital, smallcase now aims to move in the direction of becoming a SaaS platform and aims to make the investor experience even better. It wants to create faster and easier ways for investors to get started and grow with them.

Gurugram-based ﻿leap.club﻿, a community-led professional network for women, has raised $810,000 in a pre-Series A round led by Enzia Ventures, Kunal Shah, and its users. Existing investors Whiteboard Capital, Titan Capital and Artha India Ventures also participated.

Thirteen early members of the community joined this round, making leap.club one of the few startups to raise funds from its users. It had earlier raised $380,000 as part of its seed round in July 2020. leap.club’s cap table boasts of 24 women angel investors.

Co-founders of F5

F5, a D2C brand servicing daily workplace consumption, has announced that it has raised Rs 5 crore in pre-Series A round led by Auxano Capital and other investors, including Huddle, Lets Venture, and Venture Catalyst.

The company said it expects to clock Rs 15 crore ARR with 50 branded stores and expand its portfolio to digital as well as non-digital offerings with the latest funding.

The Modi government is giving special impetus to agri startups as technological interventions and research in the sector will help double farmers' income by 2022, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

He said the agriculture and farm production has been revolutionised in India under the current government, which is evident from the various initiatives taken by the government for the welfare of the farmers.

Bengaluru-based ForeignAdmits, which offers personalised study abroad guidance to aspirants, has raised Rs 3.5 crore in a seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The company, which aims to make admission processes transparent, organised, and data-backed, will use the funds primarily for product development and team expansion.