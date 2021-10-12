Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 12, 2021)

Crater, an interactive media platform, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised $700,000 in seed funding from LC Nueva AIF, Director of TransContinental Venture Fund, as well as angel investors including Prakash Mody, CEO of Unichem, Naresh Wadhwa, President Asia Pacific and Japan- Arista Networks and others.

The funds will be used towards further product development and growth of the platform.

Aarav Unmanned Systems (AUS) — a Bengaluru-based drone solutions startup — has won a contract to deploy drones across four states under the Indian government’s SVAMITVA scheme.

As part of the contract, the startup will deploy 80 drones across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan through a competitive bidding process.

﻿NFTically﻿ — a global NFT marketplace creator and B2B SaaS for launching white-label NFT stores and marketplaces — has raised under $1 million additional investment in its seed round led by marquee investors.

The round saw participation from Nitish Mittersain (Nazara Games), Gaurav Munjal (﻿Unacademy﻿), Sujeet Kumar (﻿Udaan﻿), Kunal Kapoor (Bollywood actor), Surojit Chatterjee (﻿Coinbase﻿), and other global investors.

The Coimbatore chapter of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Monday submitted a memorandum to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai. The memorandum listed infrastructural needs and ease of doing business in Coimbatore.

It requested the Chief Minister to implement the proposals of the N Sunderadevan Committee for the revival of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Jio Haptik Technologies, the AI customer experience platform, has announced the launch of Interakt, an app that enables SMBs to manage their entire business on WhatsApp.

This is the first product created by Haptik that focuses on the SMB and MSME economy in India. Through Interakt, businesses can get a dedicated WhatsApp business number which they can use to communicate with their customers for product inquiries, customer care, alerts and notifications, assisted sales, and more.