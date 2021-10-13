Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 13, 2021)
CarDekho raises $250M in pre-IPO round, reaches unicorn status with $1.2B valuation (Funding)
Jaipur-headquartered automobile classifieds platform on Wednesday announced that it has rasied $250 million round of funding, including $200 million Series E equity and $50 million debt in its pre-IPO round.
With the latest fundraising, CarDekho joins the unicorn club with a valuation of $ 1.2 billion and becomes the first unicorn based in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
The funding round was led by LeapFrog Investments, a global impact investor focused on financial services and healthcare access.
Fintech startup Niro raises $3.5M led by Elevar Equity (Funding)
Fintech startup Niro has raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by Elevar Equity. The round also saw participation from multiple angel investors, including CRED's Kunal Shah, Bala Parthasarthy, Prime Ventures Managing Partner Nitin Gupta, and the Patni Family office, according to a statement shared by the firm.
Currently a team of 16-17 people, Niro will use the funds to expand the team and develop their offerings.
Robotics edtech startup Wiingy raises $400K from Ritesh Agarwal’s Aroa Ventures, others (Funding)
Wiingy, a platform that brings together robotics kits and 1:1 live classes on coding and advanced sciences for children aged between 5-15 years, has acquired $400,000 in angel funding round.
Wiingy will deploy the funding to develop, scale its robotics kits supply chain, and build an early team with technology, product, teaching, and design skills.