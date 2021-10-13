Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 13, 2021)

Jaipur-headquartered automobile classifieds platform ﻿﻿CarDekho﻿﻿ on Wednesday announced that it has rasied $250 million round of funding, including $200 million Series E equity and $50 million debt in its pre-IPO round.

With the latest fundraising, CarDekho joins the unicorn club with a valuation of $ 1.2 billion and becomes the first unicorn based in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The funding round was led by LeapFrog Investments, a global impact investor focused on financial services and healthcare access.

Fintech startup Niro has raised $3.5 million in a seed round led by﻿ Elevar Equity﻿. The round also saw participation from multiple angel investors, including ﻿CRED﻿'s Kunal Shah, Bala Parthasarthy, Prime Ventures Managing Partner Nitin Gupta, and the Patni Family office, according to a statement shared by the firm.

Currently a team of 16-17 people, Niro will use the funds to expand the team and develop their offerings.

Wiingy, a platform that brings together robotics kits and 1:1 live classes on coding and advanced sciences for children aged between 5-15 years, has acquired $400,000 in angel funding round.

Wiingy will deploy the funding to develop, scale its robotics kits supply chain, and build an early team with technology, product, teaching, and design skills.