Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 19, 2021)

Onato, a data driven B2B platform for fresh produce, emerged out of stealth and announced a seed financing of $2.2 million. The round was led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India with participation from Omnivore.

Onato is building a technology platform for India’s $100+ billion fruits and vegetables (F&V) industry. The startup plans to use this funding for talent acquisition and scaling up its operations.

Cloud-based platform SaaS Labs has raised $17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in its maiden Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. SaaS Labs builds productivity and business process automation software for small businesses.

The Noida-based startup will use the funding to expand its customer base, hire talent, for product development, and to improve service delivery.

Gurugram-based UpScalio has invested in ﻿Green Soul Ergonomics﻿, a gaming chair and furniture maker, in its first ever acquisition amid boom in the roll up startup space.

The Thrasio-like startup aims to grow Green Soul's business by 5-10x in the next few years, according to a statement shared by the company.

The five-year-old online furniture seller, established by Ravi Khushwani, claims to have sold 100,000 chairs in the last 12 months.