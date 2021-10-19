Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 19, 2021)
Agri supply chain startup Onato raises $2.2M led by Vertex Ventures and Omnivore (Funding)
Onato, a data driven B2B platform for fresh produce, emerged out of stealth and announced a seed financing of $2.2 million. The round was led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India with participation from Omnivore.
Onato is building a technology platform for India’s $100+ billion fruits and vegetables (F&V) industry. The startup plans to use this funding for talent acquisition and scaling up its operations.
Automation startup SaaS Labs raises $17M in maiden round (Funding)
Cloud-based platform SaaS Labs has raised $17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in its maiden Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. SaaS Labs builds productivity and business process automation software for small businesses.
The Noida-based startup will use the funding to expand its customer base, hire talent, for product development, and to improve service delivery.
Gurugram-based UpScalio invests in D2C startup Green Soul Ergonomics
Gurugram-based UpScalio has invested in Green Soul Ergonomics, a gaming chair and furniture maker, in its first ever acquisition amid boom in the roll up startup space.
The Thrasio-like startup aims to grow Green Soul's business by 5-10x in the next few years, according to a statement shared by the company.
The five-year-old online furniture seller, established by Ravi Khushwani, claims to have sold 100,000 chairs in the last 12 months.