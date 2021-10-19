Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 19, 2021)

YourStory presents this daily roundup of the latest startup news and updates from the Indian startup ecosystem and beyond. Here's the roundup for Tuesday, October 19, 2021.
Agri supply chain startup Onato raises $2.2M led by Vertex Ventures and Omnivore (Funding)

Onato, a data driven B2B platform for fresh produce, emerged out of stealth and announced a seed financing of $2.2 million. The round was led by Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India with participation from Omnivore.

Onato is building a technology platform for India’s $100+ billion fruits and vegetables (F&V) industry. The startup plans to use this funding for talent acquisition and scaling up its operations.

Automation startup SaaS Labs raises $17M in maiden round (Funding)

Cloud-based platform SaaS Labs has raised $17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in its maiden Series A funding from Base 10 Partners and Eight Roads Ventures. SaaS Labs builds productivity and business process automation software for small businesses.

The Noida-based startup will use the funding to expand its customer base, hire talent, for product development, and to improve service delivery.

Gurugram-based UpScalio invests in D2C startup Green Soul Ergonomics

Gurugram-based UpScalio has invested in ﻿Green Soul Ergonomics﻿, a gaming chair and furniture maker, in its first ever acquisition amid boom in the roll up startup space.

The Thrasio-like startup aims to grow Green Soul's business by 5-10x in the next few years, according to a statement shared by the company.

The five-year-old online furniture seller, established by Ravi Khushwani, claims to have sold 100,000 chairs in the last 12 months.