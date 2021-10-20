Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 20, 2021)

Fintech firm ﻿CredAble﻿ on Wednesday said it has raised $30 million (about Rs 225.4 crore) in a Series B funding round, co-led by Plutus Wealth Management and its associates and existing investor Oaks Asset Management.

The funds raised in this round will be used to enhance CredAble's platform to innovate and penetrate deeper into the ecosystem, to provide working capital solutions that are tailor-made for small businesses, and to create innovative debt capital market products for corporates and financial institutions, a statement said.

In its efforts to support the startup ecosystem in the country, Microsoft has launched a programme for nurturing and scaling startups that are leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Microsoft AI Innovate is a 10-week initiative that will support startups in India leveraging AI technologies, helping them scale operations, drive innovation, and build industry expertise.

Fintech major ﻿PhonePe﻿ on Tuesday said the total payments value (TPV) of transactions processed by its platform grew 23.3 percent sequentially to Rs 921,674 crores, while the number of transactions grew by 33.6 percent to 526.5 crores in the September 2021 quarter.

Also, money transfers with UPI and merchant payments hit a new milestone of 200 crore transactions.

Piyush Goyal

Union minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said concerted efforts made by the government of Jammu and Kashmir have started showing results, with investors from India and abroad eager to invest in the Union Territory.

The Minister for Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution; and Textiles concluded his two-day visit to Pahalgam as part of the public outreach programme of the central government.

MarketWolf, an intra-day options only trading app, on Tuesday said it has raised $ 5.5 million (about Rs 41.2 crore) in seed funding from a clutch of high profile individual investors.

MarketWolf had raised $1.7 million during its angel round, and has mopped up a total of $7.2 million to date, it added.

The latest funding will be utilised to build new products, expand the user base and attract top talent, the company said.