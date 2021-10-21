Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 21, 2021)

﻿FarMart﻿, a B2B SaaS-led food supply platform, has raised $10 million funding led by Matrix Partners India, with participation from Innoven Capital and existing investors — Omidyar Network India, Avaana Capital, and 500 Startups.

The funding will be used by the FarMart distribution network across the country, scale product capabilities as well as grow the team. The round also provides an exit for its early investors Indian Angel Network and LetsVenture. FarMart’s fundraising announcement comes soon after its $2.4 million pre-Series A funding in June 2021.

Gurugram-based edtech startup ﻿Questt﻿ has raised $6.75 million in Series A round led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest. The round also saw participation from existing investors including AET Fund, Titan Capital, First Cheque and MarsShot Ventures, with Chiratae Ventures increasing its share holding.

With two lakh students and 10,000 teachers on the platform, Questt is looking to expand its userbase and tech capabilities with the new fund raise. The startup is also looking to hire more experts, Akhil told YourStory in an interaction.

World's most valuable cryptocurrency Bitcoin jumped to a new all-time high (ATH) on Wednesday, topping $66,000, as it rides a wave of excitement about getting further mainstreamed by financial establishments.

The new ATH came a day after the first exchange-traded fund linked to Bitcoin debuted on the NYSE and attracted huge interest from investors looking to get into the surging field of cryptocurrencies. Shares of the ProShares BitCoin Strategy ETF changed hands 24.1 million times in a resounding debut.