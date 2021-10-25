Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 25, 2021)

Omni-channel home interior and renovation platform ﻿Livspace﻿has announced that it is expanding into the Middle East with a strategic JV with the Alsulaiman Group (ASG), Ikea’s operating partner in the region.

Online trading platform ﻿Groww﻿ on Monday announced that it had raised $ 251 million at a valuation of $3 billion, led by Iconiq Growth.

The round also saw participation from investors like Alkeon, Lone Pine Capital and Steadfast. Groww’s existing investors Sequoia Capital, Ribbit Capital, YC Continuity, Tiger Global, and Propel Venture Partners were also significant participants in the round.

Fintech startup ﻿BharatPe﻿, on Monday, announced it has raised Rs 100 crores (~$ 14 million) in debt from MAS Financial Services Private Limited (MAS Financial), a non-banking financial company. This is the eighth round of debt fundraising for the company in 2021.

Education infrastructure startup ﻿Teachmint﻿ on Monday announced that it has raised $78 million in Series B round led by Rocketship.vc and Vulcan Capital. This round also saw new investors, Goodwater Capital and Epiq Capital, pitch in.

Existing investors Learn Capital, CM Ventures, Lightspeed India and Better Capital continue to double down their investments in the fifth round raised by the company.

﻿Glance﻿, the consumer internet company, has made an investment in Collective Artists Network, an Indian talent management network and pop culture marketplace.

According to a statement, the collaboration is expected to give Glance strategic access to India’s top creators and celebrities, while providing disruptive and sustainable monetisation opportunities for the country’s entertainment talent.

Chennai-based D2C kitchenware startup, The Indus Valley on Monday announced that it has raised $1.1 million from Rukam Capital, DSG Consumer Partners (DSGCP), and The Chennai Angels. The round also saw participation from Lead Angels Network and Calega Family Office Investor Group.

On-demand logistics company ﻿Porter﻿ has raised Rs 750 crore in its Series E funding round led by Tiger Global Management and Vitruvian Partners, with participation from existing investors — Sequoia Capital India and Lightrock India.

The company will leverage the capital infusion to consolidate its position, focus on acquiring talent, and expand operations to enter the top 35 cities of India by 2023, further strengthening its position as a leader in the logistics market, it said in a statement.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

﻿O4S﻿, an IoT SaaS startup focused on the supply chain segment, on Monday said it raised a Series A round of $6 million led by Think Investments, with participation from existing investor Venture Highway.

The Gurugram-based startup, founded in 2017 by Divay Kumar and Shreyans Sipani, had raised a total of $3.5 million in various investment rounds backed by Venture Highway and angel investors.

Bengaluru-based micro-savings platform, ﻿Siply﻿ announced that it has raised $3.2 million in equity and debt as part of its pre-Series A funding round.

The round was led by LetsVenture, AngelList India, and Founder Room Circle and saw participation from investors including Kunal Shah (CRED), Beerud Sheth (Gupshup), Satish Grampurohit (ex-Infosys), Shanti Mohan (LetsVenture) and Pratekk Agarwaal (angel investor, ex CBO-BharatPe). In addition, existing investor JITO Angel Network also participated in the round.

Gurugram-based influencer marketing automation platform Wobb has raised Rs 2.1 crore in pre-seed round from lead investors Titan Capital led by Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal (Snapdeal Founders) and Point One Capital.

According to the official statement, the round also saw participation from marquee group of angel investors, including Alok Kohli (Senior Director, PepsiCo), Sanjeev Bhargava (ex-Managing Partner, JWT) among others.

BASIC Home Loan, a Gurugram-based fintech startup, has raised $3.5 million in a Series A round of funding led by Venture Catalysts (VCats) and Gruhas Proptech, an investment platform of Zerodha Founder Nikhil Kamath and Abhijeet Pai of Puzzolana Group.

Others who participated in this round include Earlsfield Capital and Good Capital, along with existing investor Picus Capital. There were also investments from angels and family offices which include Haldiram’s, LetsVenture syndicate.

India is committed to supplying COVID-19 vaccines to other nations and such supplies are likely to begin by the end of this year, as the abundant production will not just meet domestic needs but also generate surplus for exports, a top government official said on Monday.

The Ministry of Textiles on Monday has approved the pilot project on skilling of design and commissioning technical personnel associated with the application of geo-textiles in infrastructure projects (roads. highways, railways, and water resources).

Indian Institute of Sciences (IISc), Bangalore, IIT-Madras, and IIT Roorkee will carry out the project, the ministry said in a press note.