Startup news and updates: Daily roundup (October 5, 2021)

D2C fresh meat brand ﻿Licious﻿ on Tuesday entered the coveted billion-dollar unicorn club. The Bengaluru-based startup raised $52 million in a Series G round led by IIFL AMC's Late-Stage Tech Fund, with a valuation of $1 billion.

Speaking on the development, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders, Licious, said, "As the category leader, we aim at paving the way for the second wave of young startups that can join hands in fully harnessing the potential that the industry has to offer. We will continue to build the category through investments in technology for supply chain excellence, product innovation, talent, and vendor partner upgrades."

Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn ﻿Ola﻿ has acquired Pune-based geospatial services startup ﻿Geospoc﻿. Post acquisition, the Ola team will be building new geo location technologies.

Bhavish Aggarwal, Co-founder and Group CEO, Ola, made the announcement in the company blog and said: "New mobility will see profound changes in the way people move. New vehicle form factors and modes of transport will transform our day-to-day lives. These fundamental changes will require investments in next-gen technologies, including location and geospatial technologies, and advancements in satellite imagery conversion into real-time maps as well as 3D, HD, and vector maps.

Live video infrastructure platform 100ms on Tuesday said it raised a seed round of $4.5 million led by Accel, with participation from Strive VC.

100ms — founded by the team that built live video infrastructure at Facebook and Disney-Hotstar — provides infrastructure that allows any company to add Zoom-style video conferencing inside their app within hours, the company said in a statement.

﻿Chalo﻿, a public transport technology company, on Tuesday, announced that it has raised about $40 million in its Series C round led by Lightrock India and Filter Capital.

The round also saw participation from existing investors WaterBridge Ventures, Raine Venture Partners, Neeraj Arora (former Chief Business Officer, WhatsApp) and Amit Singhal (former SVP, Google), all of whom were early investors in the company. The Raine Group was the exclusive advisor for this transaction, the company stated.