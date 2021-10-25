India’s most influential startup-tech event is back again!

Good Morning,

For over a decade now, YourStory has been playing a key role in bringing together industry stakeholders on a single platform to understand existing challenges, and bring out a clear vision for the future, while acting as a catalyst for change.

It's that time of the year again and we are back with the latest edition of our annual flagship event, TechSparks, to kick off crucial conversations among industry stakeholders to fuel the next phase of startup growth and usher in a bright new era for the ecosystem.

Starting today, the six-day event will host more than 300 roundtables, panel discussions, fireside chats, and more, serving as a forum to listen directly from 450+ speakers.

From government leaders to international industry captains to decacorn founders, the stellar line-up of speakers will discuss and brainstorm over the ways in which India can unlock its trillion dollar startup innovation opportunity and create true value and wealth.

This year, stars of the startup universe from across the globe will talk about the many ways in which global startups can unlock the India opportunity, how Indian brands can tap international markets, and how startups around the world can collaborate to solve the world’s most pressing problems.

At the helm of the event are 30+ curated masterclasses from industry experts across all domains. From understanding cloud to product building strategies and from conversational commerce technology to investor-entrepreneur playbook, we have got every opportunity covered for tech enthusiasts to improve efficiency.

The event will also feature a stellar line up of 20+ unicorn founders discussing their journeys and sharing all sorts of insider secrets around gaining entry in the billion-dollar club.

Join us to be a part of an immersive, inspiring, and unique experience with startup awards, product launches, policy discussions, and masterclasses. You can sign up for updates on TechSparks 2021 or express your interest in partnerships and speaker opportunities here.

Check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar for the line-up of action-packed sessions.

The Interview

﻿Delhivery﻿ co-founders Suraj Saharan and Kapil Bharati discuss everything from farming, fatherhood to the freedom that comes from working with AWS.

Editor’s Pick: Ethereum 2.0

Since its launch in 2015, Ethereum has grown into one of the most prominent blockchains, with its native token Ether (ETH) becoming the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap (over $487 billion).

Now, the much-awaited Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is finally underway. So, what exactly is Ethereum 2.0, why is it relevant, and why is the move towards a PoS blockchain important for the global blockchain community? Read more.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Startup Spotlight

Aiding the cottage industry

When Snjog Datta was working in the media industry, he came across the stories of cottage industries that were producing a lot of things but their market was limited to just the hills.

To solve this problem, Snjog launched ﻿Daammee﻿ to bring products, ranging from food ingredients, crafts, home decor and accessories from the hills of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, onto the national platform. Read more.

Illustration: YS Design

News & Updates

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo's user base has touched about 15 million now, with five million users added in the last quarter, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted that the number of women police personnel has doubled between 2014 and 2020 and expressed hope that they will lead the "new age policing" in future.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

“India’s growth story and its potential remain a strong bet, and moving further into this year we hope to open new chapters, resolve modern challenges, and see our entrepreneurs bring innovative solutions to the table.”

— Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory Media

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!