Action-packed Day 5 of TechSparks 2021 ahead with Thyrocare’s Velumani, actor Kunal Kapoor, and Licious founders

Day 4 of TechSparks 2021 kicked off with a fireside chat featuring Unacademy's Gaurav Munjal, who envisions revolutionising education in India.

The democratisation of creation and distribution channels will drive the growth of the creator economy in India in the coming years, he said, adding that Unacademy wants to ride to become the largest consumer brand in India by 2025.

As a distributed ledger technology for executing and recording transactions transparently and securely, blockchain is making the case for building a decentralised future.

Diving deep into this topic at TechSparks 2021 were Sandeep Nailwal, Co-founder and COO, ﻿Polygon﻿; Ganesh Swami, CEO, ﻿Covalent﻿; Aniket Jindal, Co-founder, ﻿Biconomy﻿; Illia Polosukhin, Co-founder, ﻿NEAR Protocol﻿; and Neeraj Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO, ﻿CoinDCX﻿. The panel discussion was hosted by Raghu Mohan, CEO and Co-founder, ﻿Lumos Labs﻿.

Talking about surviving the COVID-19 storm, ﻿BookMyShow﻿ Co-founder and CEO Ashish Hemrajani explained how the pandemic brought out the operator in him after 20 years, pushing him to take charge of business metrics and drive some hard decisions.

On Day 5 of TechSparks, we have ﻿﻿Thyrocare﻿﻿'s Founder and Chairman, Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, who will discuss building one of India’s largest medical diagnostics chains, recently acquired by healthtech unicorn ﻿Pharmeasy﻿﻿.

Actor-entrepreneur Kunal Kapoor will take the stage to talk about how ﻿Ketto﻿ is making an impact on society today and what it has achieved over the last year, helping thousands of COVID-19-hit Indians.

Also making an appearance are ﻿Licious﻿﻿’ energetic co-founders, Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, who will talk about building India’s first D2C unicorn — a feat the entire startup ecosystem has been lauding.

The Interview

Entrepreneurship often starts with an idea, a laptop, and a dream. Your hard work, productivity, collaboration, consistency, choices you make, and the lengths you go to protect it, can be the secret sauce to making the dream a reality.

In a conversation, Deepak Jayaraman, the creator and curator of the Play To Potential Podcast, and an Executive Coach and Transition Advisor, shared his insights on making the right choices for long-lasting personal and professional impact.

Editor’s Pick: What’s next for Unacademy?

Startup Spotlight

Starting up in apparels

In India, the men’s innerwear market stood at Rs 165 billion (Rs 16,500 crore) in 2020 compared to Rs 85 billion (Rs 8,500 crore) in 2015, according to Statista.

Seeing the trend, in 2017, entrepreneur Yogesh Kabra started ﻿﻿XYXX﻿﻿ Apparels in Surat. Today, the startup sells three lakh units of its product every month. Read more.

Credit: YourStory Design

News & Updates

Insurtech startup ﻿ACKO Insurance﻿ is the latest to join the unicorn club after raising $255 million in Series D round, which has valued the company at $1.1 billion. ﻿ ACKO Insurance ﻿ is now the 34th startup to enter India's growing list of unicorns.

﻿ Paytm ﻿ ﻿ IPO will open for subscription from November 8 to November 10 and it has been priced in the range of Rs 2,080 and Rs 2,150. The issue size of the IPO of One97 Communications, the parent company of Paytm, has now risen to Rs 18,300 crore from the earlier Rs 16,600 crore.

﻿Flipkart﻿ has announced a collaboration with short video platform Moj to enable video and live commerce experiences at scale. According to ﻿ Flipkart ﻿ , this will help them scale video commerce in the country and engage the next 200 million ecommerce customers.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has joined hands with ﻿Truecaller﻿ to provide passengers with greater trust in communication. This means that the integrated National Railways Helpline 139 is now verified by ﻿ Truecaller ﻿ Business Identity solutions.

The latest report by Square Yards titled ‘India Residential Overview: Jul-Sep 2021’ suggests a whopping growth of close to 70 percent was recorded in the number of residential projects launched in the top six cities as compared to the previous quarter.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Gaurav Munjal

