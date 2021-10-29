People are now warming up to the accelerated digital innovations in the health sector, but Bengaluru-based digital healthcare platform Medibuddy has been disrupting the healthtech space in India for a long time.

Speaking at YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event TechSparks 2021, Enbasekar D, Co-founder and CTO of Medibuddy, said the startup has been working to help people across the country access good quality healthcare through its digital platform.

Enbasekar said the healthtech startup offered several initiatives, including COVID-19 tests among others, amid the pandemic outbreak.

“We are now helping over 35,000 customers every day, and looking to scale and grow even further,” he said.

﻿MediBuddy﻿ offers its users access to online doctor consultations, wellness, preventive care services, fitness, and hospitalisation via its pan-India network of healthcare providers. It has a partner network of over 90,000 doctors, 7,000 hospitals, 3,000 diagnostic centres, and 2,500 pharmacies covering 95 percent pin-codes in India.

The digital healthcare platform connects patients to experienced and verified doctors for online consultations across several specialties instantly via chat, video, or voice call. Users can also order medicines and book a lab test through the platform from the comfort of their homes.

In June, the startup raised Rs 25 crore in debt. Prior to that, in February, it raised a $40 million Series B funding round.

TechSparks 2021

ALSO READ Data sharing is key to improving patient health outcomes, experts say at TechSparks 2021

Tapping data to improve business outcomes

The founder said it was vital to leverage data to better digital healthcare solutions, adding that Medibuddy used data science to help its customers get good quality healthcare across consultations and labs.

“We have a data science team that works on both NLP and text data; we also do a lot of image-based and video analytics to ensure good quality care. We have teams that work on algorithms, build chatbots, and build unique user insights based on the experiences they go through on our platform.

“Data is definitely a huge strength and advantage to have in a digital world. The tools are available; it is about using them for the right use cases and figuring out business cases to help customers. This has definitely helped in our growth journey,” Enbasekar said.

He also explained that it was important to ensure high security for healthcare-related data. Medibuddy has a panel of clinical doctors who monitor the use of sensitive data to ensure security.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

The ISO 27001-certified organisation has a dedicated information security team and external certifiers for audits, and is “constantly improving and building security features to keep user data safe”, Enbasekar said.

To log in to our virtual events platform and experience TechSparks 2021 with thousands of other startup-tech enthusiasts from around the world, join here. Don't forget to tag #TechSparks2021 when you share your experience, learnings and favourite moments from TechSparks 2021.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at YourStory's flagship startup-tech conference, check out TechSparks 2021 website.