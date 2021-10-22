[TechSparks 2021] India’s SaaS companies could reach $1 trillion by 2030. Are the leaders of the field ready?

YourStory is back with its flagship startup-tech and leadership conference TechSparks 2021, to be held from October 25 - 30, 2021. Like the past 12 years, our mission for this year too is to create a meaningful impact for 1.3 billion Indians by enabling content, conversations, and connections that matter and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs and changemakers.

In tune with this year’s theme, we bring you ‘Enterprise SaaS: The secret sauce to success’, powered by SAP, to look at ‘what’s next’ for India’s SaaS landscape. As per the report titled ‘Shaping India’s SaaS Landscape’ by SaaSBOOMi, in association with McKinsey, India’s SaaS companies could be unlocking a $1 trillion opportunity by 2030, leading to half a million new jobs. India currently has over 1,000 SaaS startups including 10 unicorns, many of whom achieved that milestone at the peak of the pandemic. Despite COVID-19, SaaS firms raised $1.5 billion, which is a 4x jump from the previous two years.

The global business environment is constantly evolving and digitising itself. While Indian SaaS startups would cater to a global market initially, they began to look inward in the past decade after Indian corporates saw the benefits of SaaS for operations. Companies of all sizes saw the need for automation and ease. Apart from demand, tremendous capital infusion, seasoned entrepreneurs, versatile tech talent and a favourable regulatory environment have all added to the upward trajectory of India’s SaaS landscape.

Today, SaaS-based solutions are critical in various departments, such as operations, customer relations, human resources, cashless payments, data analytics, cyber security, cloud computing and customer engagement. These solutions are quickly spreading over the enterprise sector as they offer enhanced control, along with security and ease of automation. SaaS analytics is another game changer that helps organisations capture, manage and analyse data. Along with this, SaaS for customer engagement enables and improves CX as they offer end-to-end solutions to customers. The pandemic also forced many to opt for cashless services. To that end, there have been various SaaS companies offering customised and secure fintech solutions to help businesses securely manage their digital payment platforms.

What to expect

To deep-dive into the country’s SaaS industry and what has been the secret to the sector’s success, we bring you a panel of entrepreneurs and experts to discuss the technological strategies, the impact of growth in the sector and ‘what’s next’ for them. The discussion will cover the trends, growth and the huge steps taken by the SaaS industry, not just in India, but also on a global scale.

If you’re a SaaS startup entrepreneur or a professional from the field, this session will help you understand the current industry better. The topic will also cover:

How to drive growth in today’s ecosystem

Globalisation and adoption of Indian enterprise solutions

The recent developments in the field

Understanding growth and why investors are looking at it

How SAP has contributed to the sector

Speaker lineup

The panel will include Vaibhav Khandelwal, Co-founder and CTO, Shadowfax; Vasant Sridhar, Co-founder and CSO, OfBusiness; Vishal Chaudhary, Co-founder, Zetwerk; Adarsh Kumar, Co-founder and CEO, TagBox and Prayank Swaroop, Partner, Accel Partners.

