Why is edge computing the future of cloud? Find out at the Lenovo panel at TechSparks 2021

After a few difficult years, the retailtech, e-commerce and logistics sectors are now revamping business structures to meet the evolving needs of the online customer. In order to deliver a flexible, quick and secure customer experience, it's imperative that businesses bring the applications and the underlying processing and storage closer to where the data is being created.

If your business is not living on the edge, now is the time! From providing personalised customer engagement, efficient omnichannel inventory, store traffic insights, automated checkout processes, fraud prevention and so on, edge computing is a game-changer.

According to reports, India’s data centre market is expected to present a $4.9 billion investment opportunity, following a tripling of data centre capacity by 2025. So how can retailers get smart about using technology at the Edge?

Find the answers at the panel on 'Edge Computing: Harnessing the value of data' at YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2021. Moderated by Sindhu Kashyap, Associate Editor at YourStory, the panel will delve into how edge computing is shaping the retailtech industry, must-have unique attributes for an edge computing portfolio, the feasibility of data sharing to level the competitive playing field, and more.

Meet the speakers

Vivek Sharma is Managing Director of ISG India (Lenovo), where he's responsible for developing and implementing the company’s strategy to grow the Data Center Business in India. With over 27 years of experience, Vivek’s goal is to help enterprise customers transform their business by deploying modern IT infrastructure and innovative solutions, easily and effortlessly. Prior to this role, Vivek led the IDC and ITaaS (Cloud Services) Business of Dimension Data and has held several leadership positions at Wipro. At the panel, he will delve into how Lenovo is taking the lead in the Edge Computing space globally.

Also joining the panel is Rohan Bhargava, Co-founder of ﻿CashKaro﻿, India's largest and the only VC-funded cashback site that offers the best deals on 1,500+ e-commerce sites across fashion, electronics, food, medicines, grocery, and more. A Fortune 40Under40 entrepreneur, he has truly reinvented online shopping in India. Rohan heads the Strategic Product Development & Innovation and Digital Marketing for both CashKaro & EarnKaro platforms. He's an alumnus of the London School of Economics (LSE) and a qualified CFA. Prior to venturing into entrepreneurship, he worked with Washington Square, an asset management fund and Aladdin Capital, a large US-based hedge fund company. At the panel, he will emphasise the challenges startups face in real-time data management and the deployment of edge architecture, and the benefits Edge computing has to offer.

Deepak Gupta is the COO of ﻿Bombay Shaving Company﻿, a men’s skincare brand that has attracted investments from 30 angels and with presence across shave, beard, skin and bath and body categories. He will talk about how at BSC, they're using AI and Big Data to create a flexible and adaptable delivery system, reduce losses and improve shelf management. Prior to BSC, Deepak worked with Colgate-Palmolive for over a decade where he led the strategic efforts across sales, marketing and supply chain. An IIT-Bombay alumnus, he also headed sales operations and strategy for the entire Mainland China and witnessed the tremendous mushrooming of brands that launched online and quickly scaled offline.

Also catch Katreddi Kiran Kumar, Vice President - Data Platform Engineering at ﻿Meesho﻿, India’s fastest growing internet commerce company, enabling individual entrepreneurs to start their own online businesses with zero investment. Kiran is an engineering leader with hands-on high-tech product development experience in Big Data, video streaming, healthcare, electronic warfare domains for companies like TCS, Yahoo, Akamai, among others. As Meesho continues to grow and more entrepreneurs and suppliers transact via the platform on a daily basis, Kiran will share how they're building a more scalable architecture for processing large volumes of data.

Don't miss out on this panel taking place on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Register here.