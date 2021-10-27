Today, technology is not just a part of the employee experience, it IS the employee experience. Integration of Cloud-based tools, AI (artificial intelligence), ML (machine learning) and IoT (Internet of Things) has proved to be of great advantage in allowing a convenient work-from-home environment. These advancements and innovative solutions are the dominant trends that will shape the employee experience in the future as well.

To delve deeper into the subject, Prakash Maharaj, Regional Sales Manager at Jamf joined us for a fireside conversation on Day 2 of TechSparks 2021, Asia's largest, most influential startup-tech conference organised by YourStory.

At Jamf, Prakash is proactively working with organisations to help them enable Apple enterprise management solutions.

Technology - mainstay for all stakeholders

“It is incredible to see how organisations and businesses have leveraged tech to unlock new growth opportunities during the pandemic,” says Prakash.

He says that with the hybrid work environment becoming the new normal, employees are now looking at ways to collaborate for seamless operations delivery. This has led organisations to equip their infrastructure with smart tech which promises uncompromising productivity.

Jamf - helping organisations succeed with Apple devices

Narrating the role of Jamf in the present day scenario, Prakash explains, “The shift in the way organisations operate has given a massive boost to brands like Apple. The Apple ecosystem is popular especially with the young workforce that enjoys working on its seamless products. At Jamf, we are working closely with organisations in India to ensure seamless operations delivery for all Apple devices,” shares Prakash.

Prakash further talks about various solutions offered by Jamf to organisations and businesses such as, Jamf Pro, Jamf Now, Jamf Connect, Jamf Protect and Jamf School. These solutions help various stakeholders in enterprise device management and deliver everything IT to maximise the Apple environment.

“At Jamf, we believe in equipping businesses and enterprises with user-friendly tech. With this holistic approach, we now serve more than 50.000 customers worldwide with over 20 million devices and have built the largest Apple IT community,” shares Prakash.

While most organisations have succeeded in integrating new-age tech in their companies, some mid-size organisations are still struggling. Prakash is of the view that “they must always think about personalising customer experience at each point with the use of AI, analytics etc. Moreover, they must also find the right tech partner who can understand the requirements of the business.”

Work-life balance

While the technology is providing employees with greater flexibility, it is also blurring the lines between work and personal life. To address such a challenge, “Organisations must shift their focus towards creating user-friendly tech which enables efficiency as well as acts as a recreational device thereby ensuring work-life balance,” shares Prakash.

He says, “At Jamf, we strongly believe that user-friendly tech can act as an enabler to improve productivity. We have created technologies even for non-technical professionals to work on technical stuff. This kind of innovation reduces the complexities of technical work hence saving time and increasing productivity.”

Future of work

In his concluding remarks, Prakash says, “As we continue to navigate new normal, emerging technologies like AI, ML, and cloud will play a crucial role in creating agile and efficient operations. Threat protection and endpoint security will be of paramount importance in the era of digital transformation. We will see more organisations, schools, hospitals adopt these new-age technologies.”

