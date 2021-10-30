YourStory's Tech50 list, a rare appearance by Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety, and more: TechSparks 2021's grand finale

Day 6 and the final day of TechSparks 2021, the Grand Finale, featured a rare public appearance from Swiggy's Co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety, who discussed the future of the food delivery giant, and how he’s charted out Swiggy’s next strategic moves.

Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy also took stage, and spoke about redefining customer experiences with new-age technology and elevating online commerce for the next billion shoppers.

“We do want to expand our offering and innovation to customers in the broader ecosystem. In the past few years, we have launched several new concepts. For example, we now have a fairly robust offering in travel. It is only domestic flights today, but if you look at the next six months, we will get into all other categories,” said Kalyan.

The ecommerce platform has seen 30 percent of its users choosing local languages to access the Flipkart app across 11 languages. Kalyan said that the platform’s recent foray into live commerce and voice-enabled commerce is directed at the underserved segments in India.

Read the full story here.

ALSO READ Flipkart is building for the next 200 million, says CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Tech 50 startups

As a sign of India's burgeoning startup ecosystem, YourStory presented Tech50 — our list of 50 of the most innovative, disruptive startups, cutting across sectors and demographics, that we are convinced have the potential to solve problems at scale and redefine the future.

While TechSparks 2021 sessions played out on thousands of screens virtually, our Tech50 startups along with many of the founders, investors and other industry stakeholders joined us in-person at Conrad Bengaluru for the Grand Finale in Bengaluru to meet with and undertake our journey in enabling our Tech50 startups.

Read the full story.

Looking for ‘josh’ in Bharat

Over the last 12 months, news aggregator Dailyhunt’s year-old short-form video app Josh has grown to acquire over 124 million monthly active users every month and nearly 60 million-plus ‘comeback’ every day with users spending over 24 minutes of time on an average.

The consumption in terms of video content per month is now closer to the 100-billion mark in terms of absolute content, which is consumed on a month-on-month basis, informed Co-founder Umang Bedi.

“More than 50 million people among this entire audience have created content and put it on the platform. You know, the monthly submissions are up to about over 105-to-110 million pieces of content every month,” Umang added as he, along with founder Virendra Gupta, sat down for an exclusive Fireside chat at TechSparks 2021.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Read the full story here.

Other top sessions from the day

The co-founders of ShareChat and Razorpay came on board to talk about what it means to build a unicorn in India. ShareChat’s founder-trio also featured in a discussion around building a social media network for the next billion users in India.

In a live session, Sujeet Kumar, Co-founder, Udaan, then spoke to on how Udaan is transforming the way SMB shop owners do business, and the Grand Finale ended with standup comedy sessions by Neeti Palta and Atul Khatri and a networking session for founders, investors and other key stakeholders from India's startup ecosystem.

To log in to our virtual events platform and experience TechSparks 2021 with thousands of other startup-tech enthusiasts from around the world, join here. Don't forget to tag #TechSparks2021 when you share your experience, learnings and favourite moments from TechSparks 2021.

For a line-up of all the action-packed sessions at YourStory's flagship startup-tech conference, check out TechSparks 2021 website.