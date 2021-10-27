Sex & Wellness, Travel, Social Media, Edtech, Agritech and much more: Day 4 of TechSparks 2021

We kick off Day 4 with a fireside chat featuring ﻿Unacademy﻿s' Gaurav Munjal as he talks about his vision to revolutionise education in India.

TechSparks attendees from last year will remember how he spoke about chasing down investors to the point of planning his vacations around where they were going to be, to raise money for Unacademy! And we heard from many of you, how that inspired you to actually take a leaf out of Gaurav’s book.

Passion is what builds great companies, and if previous conversations with Gaurav are anything to go by, it’s definitely a conversation you wouldn’t want to miss.

While, decentralised finance (DeFi) might seem intimidating, and many of us may not have the money to buy NFTs (non-fungible tokens) for a Banksy artwork, it would definitely be interesting and worthwhile to hear from the best minds in India explain why they believe DeFi is the future. The panel includes the co-founders of ﻿Polygon﻿, ﻿CoinDCX﻿, NEAR Protocol and the CEO of ﻿Covalent﻿, the DeFi startups in India at the forefront of innovation in the field.

Our next stop is the world of agricultural technology, where we’ll hear from some of the finest minds in the space discussing the ways in which tech can transform India’s lifeline i.e. agriculture. Mark Kahn, ﻿Omnivore﻿managing partner will join Kunal Prasad, Co-founder of ﻿CropIn﻿, a SaaS-based agtech startup, and Nitika Nathani, Partner at McKinsey to talk about why this sector is ripe for innovation.

We also have Shashank Kumar, Co-founder and CEO of DeHaat talking to YourStory about how the online marketplace for farmers has transformed the sector in India and made life easier for thousands of farmers.

Fasten your seatbelts and get set to take a ride with ﻿MakeMyTrip﻿ Co-founder Deep Kalra, as he discusses travelling in a pandemic-ridden world. If you're wondering whether to finally book that exotic vacation that’s been on your bucket list, you may find some direction and guidance here.

From there, we go international with a panel on what it takes for domestic startups to expand to markets overseas, followed by discussions on the future of edtech, a sector that’s finally matured in India, and has started to make inroads into international markets.

Sex & wellness has become a hot topic these days with startups empowering women to take their sexual well-being into their own hands and breaking taboos around self-pleasure.

In a panel featuring Shakun Sethi, Founder of ﻿Tickle.Life﻿, a discovery and aggregator platform for sexual health, Raj Armani, Co-founder of ﻿IMBesharam﻿, an only sex toy store, and Jingjin Liu, Founder of ZaZaZu, an end to end sexual health platform, we are going to have an important conversation around why breaking sexual taboos is a necessity in India, and what it takes to build a sexual wellness startup in India.

Next, our MSME (micro, small and medium enterprise) track puts the spotlight on helping small businesses grow, building resilience in the SME sector and how the next generation of small business owners are looking at the India opportunity. The track features key organisations and people disrupting this sector, such as Archana Vohra, Director Global Business Group Scale & SMB India at ﻿Facebook﻿ India; Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO of ﻿Kinara Capital﻿; Dinesh Agarwal, founder and CEO of ﻿IndiaMart﻿; and Nikhil Arora, MD and VP of GoDaddy India, among several others.

The ‘future of work’ track will feature Greg Miaskiewicz, CEO and Co-founder ﻿Capbase﻿, a digital governance platform that helps startups with their securities transactions. He’ll talk about building startups that can scale internationally. We’ll also be discussing important themes such as employee financial wellness, and how CHROs (chief human resource officer) can help drive effective decision making during times of uncertainty.

Tune in also for our masterclasses, featuring Sanjay Mehta, Founder and Partner at ﻿100X.VC﻿, a funding firm that has helped a multitude of startups in India move from early-stage to growth stage; Mohit Bhargava, Senior Solutions Architect at MongoDB; and Gaurang Sinha, Director of Go-to-market at Flock and Titan, among others.

We’ve come away from the past three days inspired by fascinating conversations around the future of the Indian business sector, as a whole, and we cannot wait to have you join us for the remaining days where we’ll continue to drive these conversations.

