Swiggy’s Sriharsha Majety, Flipkart’s Kalyan Krishnamurthy and a big surprise: TechSparks 2021 Grand Finale

Taking the stage at the Grand Finale of TechSparks 2021 is ﻿Flipkart﻿ CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy, who will talk to YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma about redefining customer experiences with new-age technology and elevating online commerce for the next billion shoppers.

The co-founders of ﻿ShareChat﻿ and ﻿Razorpay﻿ will talk to Shradha about what it means to build a unicorn in India. ShareChat’s founder-trio will also feature in a discussion around building a social media network for the next billion users in India.

﻿Swiggy﻿ Co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety will make a rare public appearance on the final day of YourStory’s flagship startup-tech summit, in its 12th year. Taking the stage with Shradha, he will discuss the future of the food delivery giant, and how he’s charted out Swiggy’s next strategic moves.

Amidst the hustle-bustle of the Grand Finale, we’ll also be launching an important, industry-trends capturing research report on the recent unicorn phenomenon in India. YourStory Deputy Editor, Rajiv Bhuva, and CapTable Editor, Madhav Chanchani, will discuss these trends and talk about what the next decade is likely to look like for the ecosystem.

We’ll also be releasing the much-awaited Tech30 list, which, this year, contains a big surprise, one that you definitely don’t want to miss! Following a quick note of thanks by Shradha to the applicants and the short-listed startups this year, we’ll hear directly from the finalists as they talk about their startups and innovations.

We’ll close the day with some standup comedy, but we are not yet telling who’s taking the stage - we’ll keep that as another secret to be unveiled at the Grand Finale of TechSparks 2021.

