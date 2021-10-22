Meet 20+ unicorn founders at TechSparks 2021

Good Morning,

The year 2021 will go down in history books as the year when the Indian startup ecosystem hit a new high. Over the last ten months, a record 32 startups crossed the billion-dollar valuation mark.

Just a few days away, the 13th edition of YourStory’s flagship startup-tech event — TechSparks 2021 — will feature a stellar lineup of 20+ unicorn founders discussing their journeys and sharing all sorts of insider secrets around gaining entry into the billion-dollar club.

Slated to be held from October 25 to October 30, India’s most influential startup-tech event will unearth what led to the mad rush into the unicorn club, how more of us can get there, and evaluate capital markets.

Across 10+ curated sessions, TechSparks 2021 will look at what goes behind the scenes in conversation with unicorn founders, including:

Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO of ﻿ ﻿ Zomato ﻿

Girish Mathrubootham, Founder and CEO of ﻿ ﻿ Freshworks ﻿

Vivek Gupta and Abhay Hanjura, Co-founders of ﻿ ﻿ Licious ﻿

Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Swiggy ﻿

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, ﻿ ﻿ BYJU'S ﻿

Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Vedantu ﻿

Gaurav Munjal, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿ Unacademy ﻿

Ronnie Screwvala, Co-founder and Chairperson of ﻿ ﻿ upGrad ﻿

Nithin Kamath, Co-founder of ﻿ Zerodha ﻿

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, ﻿ ﻿ Flipkart ﻿

And many more…

Check out the TechSparks 2021 calendar for the line-up of action-packed sessions.

The Interview

A chef, content creator, MasterChef India judge, and author, Chef Ranveer Brar is a man of many talents.

Watch this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to know the chef's secret recipe of success as he delves into his journey in the content creation space while sharing some quick culinary tips.

Editor’s Pick: Product Roadmap

According to DSP Mutual Fund's 'DSP Winvestor Pulse 2019’ survey, only 33 percent of the women invest, as opposed to 64 percent men.

To bridge the gender gap in investment, the LXME app enables women to independently manage their money by providing them with the right knowledge and tools to take charge of their personal finances. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Helping companies access last-mile data

More than half of India is rural and highly distributed geographically. To capture this distributed demand, companies need a distributed network.

This is the pain-point ﻿﻿Anaxee Digital Runners﻿ is striving to resolve by providing a combination of both tech stacks with manpower on the field, to reach out to people in remotest of the corners of India. Read more.

News & Updates

Mobility unicorn Ola's used cars commerce platform, Ola Cars, plans to hire around 10,000 people with a target of achieving $2 billion gross merchandise value (GMV) over the next 12 months.

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has joined the board of edtech unicorn ﻿Unacademy﻿, announced CEO Gaurav Munjal on Twitter. Deepinder is an existing investor in Unacademy, having participated in the edtech startup's $440 million Series H funding round in August.

Early-stage investment platform LetsVenture announced a new initiative called LV Fuel where founders, who are a part of their portfolio of startups and have raised funding, want to give back to the ecosystem with capital and non-capital resources.

Fintech startup Stripe recently acquired Bengaluru-based startup Recko for an undisclosed value. According to a statement, Recko's team will join Stripe's remote engineering hub to build and scale its products globally.

Smartphone sales in India are expected to touch a record $7.6 billion (about Rs 56,858 crore) this festive season, according to research firm Counterpoint.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Vedantu CEO and Co-founder Vamsi Krishna

“While unicorn statuses are consequences and though an important milestone, but what I am really proud of is a million students learning online, and edtech becoming mainstream.”

— Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu

