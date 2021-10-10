World Mental Health Day: The doctors' perspective

The COVID-19 pandemic has put the spotlight on the importance of mental health. With fear of the infectious disease, initial lockdowns, work from home led isolation, economic crises, job losses, and the grief of losing loved ones have played havoc on the minds of the people.

Doctors have been tirelessly working to save people. While some are working to save COVID-19 affected patients in isolated wards, others are ensuring that other medical needs are met too.

All this while dealing with numerous losses of life on a regular basis, working in a highly stressed environment, inadequate medical infrastructure, and staying away from their own family to treat and save people.

While we are largely dependent on our doctors to help us navigate our struggles and heal ourselves, what about the doctors themselves? Like anybody else, they too are vulnerable to stress, anxiety, depression, trauma, and other mental health-related struggles.

On the occasion of World Mental Health Day, observed to raise awareness about mental health-related issues, YourStory tries to understand the mental struggles of the doctors and how they deal with them.

In a recent conversation with YourStory’s Influencers Inc, Instagram influencer Ruhee Dosani shares her content creation journey and discusses how the creator’s economy is growing by the day.

Editor’s Pick: Betting on space tourism

Who doesn’t like a holiday? You can just pack your bags and travel — across your state, country, and even go abroad. There are so many places to visit and too little life in us to see them all. But have you ever thought of a holiday in space?

Billionaire entrepreneurs Sir Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos took trips to the edge of space in rockets built by their own space companies, opening up the doors to space tourism. In fact, public and private players are betting on this as a commercial opportunity in the future. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Digital credit cards for low-income individuals

What determines the eligibility of a credit card holder? A typical bank approves a Tier I or II candidate who has a stable income of at least Rs 30,000 per month, with a strong credit score or some sort of history with financial institutions.

But what about the 400 million+ people across India’s smaller towns who do not fall above the said benchmark? Delhi-based GalaxyCard provides instant digital credit cards (ticket size from Rs 1,000-Rs 25,000) within three minutes to lower-income segments. Read more.

News & Updates

Ola Electric has raised about $200 million (around Rs 1,500 crore) from a clutch of investors in a fresh funding round, valuing the electric vehicle maker at over $5 billion, according to sources.

The Indian job market maintained its record-breaking run for the third consecutive month in a row, clocking 57 percent annual growth in September, according to the latest Naukri JobSpeak report.

Asia’s richest person and Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani has now joined Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in the world’s most exclusive wealth club, with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

“Besides being purely recreational, I believe it [space tourism] is also going to inspire many people to work on space technology, save our planet as we see it from a distance, and also inspire people to dream and set tall goals.”

— Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and CEO, ﻿Agnikul Cosmos

