Apurva Purohit’s journey to starting up

Apurva Purohit's entrepreneurial journey is one of a kind. The author of two bestsellers, she is an independent director at ﻿Mindtree﻿, L&T Technology Services, and Manipal Health Enterprises.

She, along with her son Siddharth, recently launched Aazol Ventures Pvt Ltd, a consumer products company that aims to create a market for traditional food items made by self-help groups and micro-entrepreneurs by reconnecting Indian consumers to local foods of their regions.

﻿Aazol﻿ has onboarded self-help groups that make different kinds of produce, with each group employing between three and 50 women to work with them.

Giving due emphasis to sustainability, she says the idea is to look at businesses that support environment-friendly practices and bridge the divide between urban and rural India.

"I think it’s a beautiful and impactful collaboration of different MSMEs coming together. I want to see Aazol scale quickly and make a difference," Apurva says.

Right from when he was in IIT Kharagpur, Rajan Bajaj developed a passion for startups inspired by Airbnb's business model and a wish to start up in the shared economy space in India.

After founding Mesh Internet in the early 20s, he founded Slice in 2016 to ease the financial anxiety that new-age customers go through when it comes to payments and credit. Read more.

A blueprint for cruelty-free dairy

In 2020, Radhika, along with her father Tarun Nichani and her mother, Shivani Nichani, founded ﻿﻿Farm Aura﻿﻿, a sustainable A2 milk startup that rescues desi cows that have been abandoned for jersey/genetically modified ones.

Farm Aura’s USP is that it does not follow demand and only supplies what its animals produce. Read More.

Fintech startup ﻿ PhonePe ﻿ has announced an employee stock options (ESOPs) buyback worth Rs 135 crore based on seniority. All current employees can sell up to 25 percent of their vested stock.

﻿ Flipkart ﻿ has acquired a majority stake in ﻿SastaSundar﻿ Marketplace, which operates an online pharmacy and digital healthcare platform. This also marks the e-commerce player’s entry into the healthcare sector.

Wellness platform ﻿ Mindhouse ﻿ ﻿has raised $6 million in a seed round led by Binny Bansal. General Catalyst, Better Capital, Kwaish Capital, Anicut, and the founders — Pooja Khanna and Pankaj Chaddah — also chipped in.

﻿ ﻿ 10Club ﻿ ﻿, a Bengaluru-based ecommerce roll-up player, said it has acquired three lawn and garden brands — Kraftseeds, Gate Garden, and Kriti Kalash.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma

“Indian entrepreneurs already handle uncertainty as if it is a norm, not a special condition. That is the beauty of Indian entrepreneurship.”

— Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm

