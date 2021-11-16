How identity management platform Auth0 is smoothening the process of digital applications

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the rapid expansion of a remote workforce, thereby increasing the usage of digital channels. The future of work, therefore, compels organisations to shift their focus towards authentication and authorisation – the two core factors that lay the foundation in providing access to digital services.

It’s like opening the gates to your digital applications. If it becomes too easy or difficult for the wrong person to open, it would for sure significantly impact your customer experience (CX) and security. The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, is an authorisation and authentication platform for the developers/businesses that acts as a service for custom apps, generally termed as Identity.

Why build when you can buy

Sometimes, it can be difficult and frustrating for developers/businesses in using their developmental platforms to build something internally that might feel like a waste of time, engineering efforts, and resources. Mid-year surveys conducted by some platforms identified that developers had custom app monolithic legacy infrastructure, instead of the micro-services (modern). Now, as the story goes, micro-services (modern) work smoothly, when compared to the former.

Auth0 helps to unblock all these challenges with the shift to modernised infrastructure. Developers just need to sign up as a service, and then they get relief from the log-in difficulties, forgotten passwords, and front-end and back-end linking. Built for the developers, once they deep-dive, the tech wins them over. With software development kits (SDKs) for 64+ technologies and 40+ social login options, with out-of-the-box support for federated SSO, a configurable anomaly detection engine, 94 percent of Auth0 customers have gone live in less than a month.

Auth0 is designed for developers, by developers. The process initiates while they sign up to be a tenant, while we check with them for instance, the apps they have been initiating, or the languages being used, etc. The platform is built on a server-less infrastructure (embedded code) where 90% of the work is done for the developers, and the last 10% can be customised. Lastly, the product scale extends up to 2 billion authentications for an ENT business, providing authentication security by identifying the bad actors.

Busting myths

It’s a common myth that it's cheaper to build and manage, instead of leveraging a SaaS. However, the reality states it to be a solved problem that doesn’t need to be built anymore, and the total cost of ownership (TCO) would be lowered while considering the best developers focusing on innovation instead of building identity.

India has an abundance of tech talent, and quite often, they want to build it all. But why build when you can buy? Cost is another significant aspect where customers are hesitating to leverage a SaaS. Auth0 have the accounts worked out for the Indian market, keeping in mind the revenue per customer and the economy.

To be held on November 25, 2021, the webinar on “Why build when you can buy” is designed to address identity and authentication as the foundation for providing access to digital services.

To conclude, what would be the key takeaways from the webinar?

Shifting from a legacy application stack to a modern identity without impacting the customer experience.

Balancing the security features with CX.

Enabling the digital experience platform and a proper workforce identity.

To Register, follow the link below:

The Auth0 Identity Platform, a product unit within Okta, takes a modern approach to identity and enables organizations to provide secure access to any application, for any user. Auth0 is a highly customizable platform that is as simple as development teams want, and as flexible as they need. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 delivers convenience, privacy, and security so customers can focus on innovation.