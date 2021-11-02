‘Driving the Next’ at Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021

Though the economic impact of the pandemic has been quite disruptive, digital adoption took a huge leap both at the industry and organisation levels. Education, healthcare, telecommunications, and e-commerce, all of these sectors were driven by the pandemic to rapidly migrate to digital technologies. Bengaluru has been pushing forward amidst the pandemic and has now grown to become the next headquarter of global MNCs. The city’s constant drive towards embracing new innovations with a vision to foster an environment that promotes collaboration, helped it host the first IT event in the country in 1998. It comes as no surprise that Bengaluru established itself as India’s IT and biotech capital with the help of the state’s favourable regulatory policies and has been hosting Asia’s largest technology event platform.

The 24th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS) 2021, organised by the Department of Electronics, IT, Biotech and S&T, Government of Karnataka and co-hosted by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is back in a virtual format this November 17 -19, 2021.

Audiences across the world will be able to access spectacular innovations, cutting-edge ideas for building a collaborative, global tech community.

BTS 2021: Driving the Next

Solutions that pave the way for sustainable growth and resilient recovery, and help in rebuilding the post-pandemic world need our urgent attention. This calls for the coming together of global tech leaders, corporates and startups from Electronics, IT, and Deeptech & Biotech companies that are deciphering the future while showcasing disruptive technologies.

Interact with the best minds.

Be a part of Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021

Don’t miss the only event in India which will bring together leading cross-sectoral industry organisations like NASSCOM, TiE, ELCIA, IESA, ABAI, ABLE, CLIK and IACC on a common platform.

BTS 2021 is expecting participation from over 30 Countries with 75+ conference sessions, 300+ speakers, 5,000+ startup attendees, 300+ exhibitors, 20,000+ business attendees and an overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts. InterlinX, a web-based partnering tool will be helping BTS delegate and schedule targeted meetings to get the best out of the global event.

Who can attend?

Industry leaders

Policy makers

Investors

Technocrats

Young innovators

Leading tech companies

Startups that wish to fast-track their future

Academia facilitating dialogue and collaboration

What to expect?

BTS 2021 Event Spectrum

Multi-track Conference

International Exhibition

Global Innovation Alliance

India Innovation Alliance

India-US Tech Conclave

STPI IT Export Awards

Rural IT Quiz and BIO Quiz

R&D (Lab to Market)

Startup Unicorn - Felicitation

Science Gallery

Smart Bio Awards & Bio Poster

B2B Meetings by InterlinX

