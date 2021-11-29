How BSE is enabling startups to go public

Good Morning,

The stock markets are on a bull run fuelled by a massive inflow of investment, leading to the listing of several startups such as ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nykaa﻿, ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, and ﻿Paytm﻿. This has inspired other technology-enabled startups to look at public listing.

However, many of them are still hesitant to go public due to compliance worries.

To address all concerns, ﻿Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE)﻿ — the country's oldest stock exchange — has created a separate listing trading platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and startups to encourage firms in this segment to access equity funds.

In an interview with YourStory, Ajay Thakur, Head of BSE SME & Startups platform, says he believes the stock market is the best place for startups to access funds to grow their business and is the destination where maximum wealth creation is possible.

"The approach we are taking is to create awareness among the promoters and make them understand the benefits of a public listing. Also, we are connecting them with others in the ecosystem like merchant bankers, chartered accountants etc," he says.

The Interview

Kamal Bali, Managing Director of Volvo Group India, tells EnterpriseStory about the trillion-dollar manufacturing opportunity for India. And why it is essential for the country as a competitive advantage.

Editor’s Pick: GoSats

Engineer and techie Mohammed Roshan had been trying to find a way to bring crypto to people without a technical understanding of cryptocurrency.

In 2021, Roshan and his sister, Roshni Alam, started ﻿GoSats﻿ in Bengaluru amidst the crypto bull run and set out to build a simple Bitcoin on-ramp for the Indian masses shopping online. Users can also buy vouchers, such as Flipkart vouchers, and get Bitcoin rewards for making purchases. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Connecting buyers and sellers

With ecommerce giants such as ﻿Amazon﻿ and ﻿Flipkart﻿ taking the big share of India's retail market, local businesses and sellers often struggle with their sales.

To bridge this gap between local sellers and consumers, Devashish Goyal founded OhLocal — an AI-enabled smart bidding platform that connects local buyers and sellers in real-time. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Stock trading strategies for investors

According to studies, 70 percent of Demat accounts are inactive due to either investors suffering huge losses, unhappiness over brokerage, or not finding time to conduct research.

Mohit Bhandari and Gaurav Sangle realised the need for handholding new investors and founded ﻿Stratzy﻿ — a platform that uses research and insights to recommend trading strategies to online investors. Read more.

“Ecommerce enablement players will play a pivotal role in fuelling the burgeoning Indian e-retail market which is projected to touch $120 billion in next four to five years.”

— Chirag Taneja, Founder, GoKwik

