Learn how to build a modern healthcare data platform using AWS

Big data in healthcare has become a topic of discussion now because of its great potential to revolutionise the industry and work for the betterment of human health. In the healthcare industry, various sources of data include medical history, insurance claims, lab reports etc.

As most of this data is unstructured and unorganised, there is a need to streamline it by creating a platform that enables private players to use the data to provide better healthcare services.

AWS for healthcare

AWS is one such platform that provides the cloud technology to improve value-based, data-driven healthcare decision-making. It works on ways and methods to put new and innovative solutions in the hands of healthcare providers to make them more efficient, reduce burnout, and improve care quality. Their solutions are built around a modern healthcare data platform, supporting faster time to derive insights, with enhanced interactive query and processing performance as well as lower costs.

AWS in association with YourStory is hosting a webinar on the theme ‘Building modern healthcare data platform on AWS’ focused on helping healthcare providers with tips and techniques to streamline healthcare data and build state-of-the-art platform with the help of AWS.

Join AWS experts and customers as they discuss the nitty gritties of using AWS for healthcare providers. The webinar will be held on December 9, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 5:30 PM.

Attendees can look forward to learning about:

How to ingest data from enterprise systems, external sources using standard or custom interfaces

Leverage purpose-built databases, warehouses and central data store for managing structured and unstructured data

Building a lake house for downstream use cases like batch processing, real-time analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning

Providing workbenches for providers, researchers, analysts, and other stakeholders

Ensuring security and governance

Speaker lineup

The 90-minute session will also include exclusive AWS customer testimonials. Ajay Tiwari, CTO, HealthKart will speak at length on ‘Building real-time analytics pipeline using AWS’ and Shafeeq Ahmed, Director - Data & Infrastructure, Mfine will share his expertise on ‘Secure and scalable healthcare services on AWS’.

The webinar will also feature Kousik Rajendran, Solutions Architect, Healthcare and Life Sciences Specialist, AISPL and Abhinav Jain, Client Relationship Manager, AISPL.

Individual health data changes constantly and the right data analytics approach can help make the right decisions quickly as changes occur. In healthcare and life sciences, data is critical to how we work towards improving overall human health. This insightful session will cover all that is needed to rethink the future of healthcare in India.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

To be part of this session and to learn building state-of-the-art healthcare data platform,