How BukuKas is driving Indonesia's digital journey

Good Morning,

BI-FAST, the Indonesian equivalent of Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India, will be a catalyst in the Southeast Asian country's fintech ecosystem, said Krishnan Menon, Founder and CEO of BukuKas, at TechSparks 2021, Asia's largest and most influential startup-tech conference hosted by YourStory.

"I am very excited about the Indonesian UPI which is coming up," Krishnan told YourStory during a TechSparks 2021 Fireside Chat.

BI-FAST, a real-time retail payment system infrastructure for fast, secure, and low-cost transactions, is in the development stage in Indonesia. Its Open API Payment Standards can stimulate digital transformation of the banking industry, and will facilitate collaboration between banks and fintech ventures.

Founded by Krishnan and Lorenzo Peracchione, BukuKas is an app-based book-keeping software for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SME). It is now expanding from a book-keeping ledger app to a pseudo banking app.

"Southeast Asia — and Indonesia, in particular — is very nuanced," he noted. In a market where consumer apps have thrived, BukuKas chose to build products for the success of merchants in a rapidly-digitising landscape.

The Interview

With her hilarious mimicries and impressions, digital creator Saloni Gaur has been making her audience laugh consistently.

Watch this episode of #InfluencersInc by YourStory to listen to her talk about her journey as a content creator while she discusses where she came from and where she's headed!

Editor’s Pick: App Friday

The year 2021 has seen exponential growth in the Indian startup ecosystem — 34 unicorns have already entered the coveted unicorn club while several startups such as ﻿Zomato﻿, ﻿Nazara Technologies﻿, ﻿Nykaa﻿, ﻿Paytm﻿, ﻿PolicyBazaar﻿, ﻿MobiKwik﻿, ﻿﻿﻿﻿Cartrade﻿, ﻿Delhivery﻿, and ﻿Fino Payments Bank﻿ have been grabbing the headlines by launching their IPOs (initial public offering).

If you are wondering how to capitalise on the exciting lineup of startup IPOs, we bring you five apps that will help you subscribe in a simple manner. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

Powering business decision-making with drone data

Mughilan Thiru Ramasamy and Mrinal Pai launched Bengaluru-based ﻿Skylark Drones in 2014﻿ to provide worksite intelligence and enable accurate business decision-making using drone data.

Today, the startup builds core infrastructure for global drone ecosystems and works with popular brands such as Balco, HINDALCO, Hindustan Zinc, TATA Steel, Ultra Tech Cement, SAIL, L&T, Reliance Infrastructure, ReNEW Power, BOSCH, URS and others. Read More.

Illustration: YS Design

TechSparks 2021

Farid Ahsan, COO and Co-founder of ShareChat, said in order to scale up, the company is focusing on hiring great tech talent to compete with market leaders like Google and Facebook in hiring and investing in their upskilling.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Hardika Shah, Founder and CEO, ﻿Kinara Capital﻿; Dinesh Agarwal, Founder, and CEO, ﻿IndiaMart﻿; and Ashish Sikka, Director – SMB, Lenovo India decoded the ‘big digital shift’ within the MSME sector and how SMBs can deploy digital strategies to become future proof.

Ritesh Dhoot, Vice President of Engineering, ﻿BYJU'S﻿; and Gaurav Kachhawa, Chief Product Officer, ﻿Gupshup discussed why organisations should focus on product innovation and content management.

To understand the dynamics of the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world, Varun Mayya, Digital Content Creator and Founder and CEO, Scenes by Avalon, and Rohith Reji, Co-founder and CBO, ﻿Neokred﻿, discussed the significance of building an innovative product.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

"We are focused on the new version of BukuKas — the product and licensing work — and connecting book-keeping with banking to complete the ecosystem."

— Krishnan Menon, Founder and CEO, BukuKas

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!