The Good Glamm Group is 2021's unicorn number 35

Close to two months after raising Rs 255 crore ($30.4 million) in funding, The Good Glamm Group has now raised $150 million in its Series D round led by ﻿Warburg Pincus﻿ and ﻿Prosus Ventures﻿ (Naspers).

With this investment, The Good Glamm Group (previously ﻿MyGlamm﻿), becomes the 35th startup to enter the unicorn club in 2021.

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group, told YourStory that the startup will invest this capital in product development, support data science and technology research, and increase its offline expansion.

In fact, it will fund its working capital requirements while also expanding the content creation capabilities and digital reach of its brands ﻿﻿POPxo﻿﻿, ﻿﻿Plixxo﻿﻿, ﻿﻿BabyChakra﻿﻿, and ﻿﻿ScoopWhoop﻿﻿.

The Group will also continue to make investments in more beauty and personal care brands.

The Good Glamm Group — which uses content, community, and commerce to build a strong network of women consumers — had earlier said it would invest Rs 450 crore into acquiring companies that align to the three verticals of beauty and personal care, content and influencer marketing, and baby and parent care.

Founded in 2015 as MyGlamm, today, The Good Glamm Group is creating a community for women where they can discuss personal care issues and trends, and educate themselves about the products offered.

The Interview

The definition of CTO has changed in the past few years. They have become an essential part of the top team in almost every organisation. In 2021, CTO does not simply stand for Chief Technology Officer – rather its Chief Transformation Officer – who proves to be the real enabler of the digital transformation in the businesses.

To discuss more, Manish Bhatia, President - Technology, Analytics, and Capabilities, ﻿Lendingkart﻿; Anshu Prateek, Head of Engineering, SRE and Databases, Grab; and Roopa Kumar, COO and Co-founder, ﻿Purple Quarter﻿, joined YourStory at TechSparks 2021.

Editor’s Pick: YEA! Entrepreneur

Thirteen-year-old Mihika Agarwal chanced upon a video on the textile waste that changed her outlook towards sustainability and inspired her to start up.

Denimblu, founded by Mihika, aims to reduce textile waste by reusing denim produced in factories to make fashionable products such as bags, holders, and aprons. These products are handcrafted at a centre for the disabled in Mumbai. Read more.

Startup Spotlight

The silver lining: A D2C hair care brand for the 40+

Bengaluru-based ﻿Amazing Greys﻿ offers products like shampoos, conditioners, hair serums, and other products for people aged 45 and above.

Launched in 2020 by VS Srikanth, Rimona Ganapathy and Binoy Wilson, the D2C platform is focused on catering to the needs of a demographic, which the founders believe is overlooked by other personal care companies. Read More.

News & Updates

While Twitter may be convinced that most of the retail subscription of ﻿ Paytm ﻿ IPO was driven by FOMO, the fear of missing out, Dalal Street analysts seem somewhat divided in their opinion of the fintech unicorn's public foray.

Car-sharing marketplace ﻿ Zoomcar ﻿ completed a $92 million Series E round led by New York City-based SternAegis Ventures, with participation from international family offices and institutional investors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that the future is not a linear extension of the past, and that, in the new world, we must work together, as one entity,” said Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman of Axilor Ventures and Chairman of Karnataka Vision Group on Information Technology. He was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the 24th edition of the 'Bengaluru Tech Summit — BTS2021.

Before you go, stay inspired with…

Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, MyGlamm

“This is just day one, and our journey from one to 10 starts now.”

— Darpan Sanghvi, Founder and CEO, The Good Glamm Group

