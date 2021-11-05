Strengthen your business growth with Facebook’s Grow Your Business Summit

Every day we nurture a dream and implement ways to make it real. Investing in hard work, innovation, and capital for the growth of businesses is like setting the stage for a bigger success. However, often the path might get dwindled due to the lack of proper decision-making in dealing with the intricacies.

No matter how small the issue is, it might have far-reaching implications on the business. So, what’s the best remedy?

Apps like Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp have become like the melting pot of trade for lakhs of businesses, using the apps to initiate their online journeys, while seeking ways to reach new customers and grow their business.

For all of the businesses out there, Facebook presents the first edition of Grow Your Business Summit on November 9, 2021 from 11:00 am to 12:15 pm IST. Here’s the best chance to get insights from entrepreneurs who have transformed their business models to online for growth. Besides, also get an in-depth understanding of ways to

developing connections leading to the creation of a potential customer community, and, of course, discovering the tools available to unlock new growth opportunities.

Divided into five sessions, each one is titled uniquely with loads to offer. Here’s a glimpse of what’s in store:

Session 1: Titled ‘Let’s Get Inspired’, founders and industry leaders in this session will delve deeper into how digital transformation has enabled growth in their businesses by reaching out to new customers not only in India but across the globe.

Session 2: Titled ‘Let’s Dream Big’, learn the immense potentialities of growth in this session that can be achieved online, by lending ears to the creative minds behind diverse businesses.

Session 3: Every business requires custom solutions and tools that would help in smoothing the pathway for growth. The ‘Let’s Get Equipped’ session promises a detailed introspection of Facebook’s enablement programmes spread across skilling, ecosystem development, and financial support.

Session 4: In this session Titled ‘Let’s Get Found’, turn every opportunity into potential business ideas, and acquire a customer base of not only the 434 million potential customers in India but also the 3 billion+ users of Facebook all over the world.

Session 5: The last segment of the session ‘Let’s Grow Together’ ends with one of the Facebook leadership, focusing on initiatives to address the challenges faced by the SMB community while discussing new support initiatives to help businesses grow.

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Register for the event today, and grab your chance to discover ideas, nurture passion, and grow your business, with Facebook.