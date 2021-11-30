Indian SaaS revolution: Scaling new heights on the global stage

SaaS companies in India are growing exponentially in India and across the globe. Indian SaaS players are poised to fulfil 19 percent of the global SaaS demand by 2025.

The niche they have created for themselves is already providing a huge boost to the Indian economy opening more employment opportunities and growth in foreign exchange revenues. The industry caters to a customer base of approximately 2 billion.

“According to a report by Bain & Company, the number of funded SaaS companies in India more than doubled over the past five years and the number of companies drawing Series C or late-stage capital quadrupled.” The SaaS industry in India is evolving and growing at a rapid pace.

One of the main reasons is the large ecosystem of SaaS investors and startup incubators. By helping startups provide cloud-based services in areas like sales and marketing, human resources and customer acquisition, Indian SaaS companies are today at the epicentre of the SaaS revolution. The success of these companies has attracted millions of dollars in funding from investors.

SaaS BOOMi’s findings state that if Indian SaaS providers can execute to their full potential, they would be able to generate annual revenues of $50-$70 billion by 2030 and win 4-6 percent of the global SaaS market.

