From innovation to impact: 25 quotes of the week on digital transformation

Launched in 2014, StoryBites is a weekly feature from YourStory, featuring notable quotable quotes in our articles of this past week. This special series of quotes focus on the increasing impact of digital media in India and around the world.

Money is evolving, and we are now seeing the concept of digital money emerging from the crypto revolution. - Tanvi Ratna, Policy 4.0

Over the last ten years, embedded lending has evolved to become a prominent form of financing. - Tarun Nazare, Neokred

While the ultra-rich have a plethora of financial products at their disposal, the regular investor generally finds it challenging to access niche investment opportunities. - Mohit Bhandari, Stratzy

Children and teenagers increasingly manage their own finances in fundamentally different ways because of the shift to digital. - Vishwajit Pureti, Pencilton

By a deft application of artificial intelligence, machine learning tools, and big data analytics, fintech players have access to data-based intelligence that is not being pieced together by the likes of legacy banks. - Ram Kewalramani

When it comes to payments, it’s about striking a fine balance between control and convenience. - Gunjan Pradhan, Netflix

As the market expands, we see that every e-commerce player, every production (entertainment, gaming, animation), and every brand would want to launch NFTs to raise funds and monetise their offerings. - Sadiq Ahamed, Lysto

With work from home becoming increasingly normal, cross border collaboration within companies has increased and the requirement of employee engagement has become truly global. - Smiti Deorah, Advantage Club

In a world of hybrid working environments with distributed IT teams, the need for systems that ensure service availability has never been higher. - Prakash Ramamurthy, Freshworks

With rising fuel prices and favourable government incentives, the EV revolution has already begun. - Avinash Sharma, ElectricPe

Most electric two-wheeler vehicles today are not connected to IoT (Internet of Things), making the user devoid of a complete dependable digital experience. - Irfan Khan, eBikeGo

Not just permanent PwDs, even for those who have met with accidents, from that moment, the person is completely cut-off from technology and unable to rejoin their job. - Pravin Kumar, Dextroware Devices

While consumer insights can be fetched from several sources, COVID-19 observed an increase in customer reviews like never before. - Samir Modi, Modicare

Multichannel marketing is important for targeting customers, but omnichannel marketing is the key to retaining customers. - Dave Dabbah, CleverTap

For consumers, knowing who is calling and understanding the context from within the app increases trust and drives digital interactions and transactions. - Vikrant Chowdhary, CleverTap

Distributed workforce, adoption of digital channels, and conversational AI are clear trends in the customer engagement space. - Shivku, Exotel

Hardware is tough. Hardware in healthcare is even more tough. - Gaurav Parchani, Dozee

While edtech space is buzzed with coding and software development skills, non-tech upskilling and reskilling still remain not commonly talked about, despite non-tech jobs being a major portion of the organised workforce. - Pratik Bajaj, Valuationary

With new concepts such as hybrid classrooms, synchronous classrooms, asynchronous classrooms, and more in talks among educators, AI will surely play a significant role in mapping out the future of the education ecosystem. - Joe Kochitty, Toppr

Technology has allowed us to create AI-engineered communication that allows pets to communicate their feelings, desires and needs with us, in multiple languages. - Anushka Iyer, Wiggles.in

Even if you think your content is substandard one day, don’t hesitate to post it. Consistency is more important than quality right now on social media. - Neha Sharma, ‘Neha Doodles’

The video-tech industry has seen record-breaking growth in the last few years. - Vinayak Shrivastav, Toch.ai

The digital revolution has aided entrepreneurship in three ways -- instant gratification, consumer connect, and the digital medium has shrunk the whole world into multiple small knit digital communities. - Maya Varma, Joker & Witch

