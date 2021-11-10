Launched in 2014, Delhi-based House of Candy has made a significant place for itself in India’s confectionary ecosystem.

Claimed to be one of the first modern-age candy wonderland in the country, House of Candy has over 183 outlets across the country. The brand, which found its footing in a single kiosk at DLF Place Mall in Saket, Delhi, is now readying 50 new outlets for launch over the next three months.

Founded by Sameer Bhatia and Kanu Priya Sharma, the brand provides a delectable range of candies to customers. The company also follows a Shop-in-shop concept (SIS) leading to tie-ups with over 300 retailers. including Hamleys.

“We are going to continue to remain a candy player where you get an assortment of candies. It's a pick and mix range,” says Sameer Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, House of Candy in an exclusive interview with YourStory’s Daily Dispatch.

The Pick ‘n’ Mix concept has become the biggest contributing factor to the success of House of Candy. Qualifying as its Unique Selling Proposition (USP), the concept allows customers to pick the candies they want from a variety of candies. The distinguishing factor is that customers don’t have to buy whole packets of candies that they may not develop a liking to. They pay just for the exact proportion and variety of candies they want to buy.

With the onslaught of COVID-19, a lot of businesses’ physical operations came to a halt. With regard to House of Candy, they were able to get through the pandemic. Amid the festive season, the brand is seeing its corporate gifting sales to be reaching pre-covid levels.

“Fortunately, we are touching the same pre-covid levels. The same as last year because I think people want to pamper their employees more this time because of everything that everyone has gone through. So, we have seen some encouraging responses from the corporates as well,” says Sameer on the demand from corporates despite being tight on finances due to the pandemic led losses.

Due to this magnified growth in demand, House of Candy is looking at investment opportunities for seamless operations. According to Sameer, the company is looking to facilitate a capital infusion of over $10 million to $15 million in the coming months.

“In addition to that, we are coming up with our FMCG products. The same candies in the FMCG format so we can cater to the more modern trade,” adds Sameer explaining the brand’s focus on Pick ‘n’ Mix, FMCG and lollipop verticals.

According to Sameer, the company expects to reach over Rs 5 crore monthly revenue rate by March FY22.