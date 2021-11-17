Learn to invest in the right industries at the right time with Paytm Money’s Business Cycle Masterclass

Every economy undergoes a series of stages where it expands and contracts. This constant shifting of the economy is commonly called a ‘business cycle’.

Business cycles occur in every country and it has a direct impact on the stock market. This is common knowledge shared between most successful investors, who keenly follow the various phases of a business cycle. After all, understanding the ebb and flow of a business cycle doesn’t just help investors make better financial decisions, but also enables individuals to make better business and personal decisions, and the government to make appropriate policy decisions.

The main stages of a business cycle include expansion, peak, contraction and trough. And each of these different cyclical periods favour different sectors. For example, the contraction period often sees consumer staples and healthcare sectors outperform. Identifying these opportunities in advance and predicting which industry is expected to see a boom can help individuals invest in the right sectors and create long-term wealth.

To help you predict and invest in the right industries at the right time, Paytm Money brings you Business Cycle Masterclass.

What to expect?

The online Business Cycle Masterclass by ﻿Paytm Money﻿, to be held from November 19-20, will help you identify market trends, and master the art of entering and exiting the market based on different phases of the business cycle.

The two-day event will see expert speakers from the field, such as Mahesh Patil, Chief Investment Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; A Balasubramanian, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; Sidharth Damani, Head of Business Enablement, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited; Anil Ghelani, CFA, Head of Passive Investment and Products DSP Investment Managers; and Sankha Mukherjee, Training Expert and Educoach, Paytm Money.

Topics to be covered:

Understand what the business cycle is and what its different phases reflect

Learn the EIC model of fundamental analysis

Decode how the market cycle is correlated with the business cycle

Find out how the market behaves during different phases of the business cycle

Understand how sector rotation can protect your investment

Master the strategies and put them in action with ‘Investment Clock’

Learn to invest in the right industries and sectors as per the business cycle, through active and passive strategies

Who should attend?

This masterclass is for anyone who wants to invest in different industries as per the business cycle and create long-term wealth.

Book your slots now on Paytm Insider!

Stay Updated Get stories of change makers and innovators from the startup ecosystem in your inbox Please fill in this field. {{#error}} {{error}} {{/error}} {{^error}} Something went wrong. Try again later {{/error}} Welcome Onboard ! You have been successfully registered for our daily newsletter.

Disclaimer: Investments in the securities market are subject to market risks; read all the related documents carefully before investing. Paytm Money Limited. SEBI Reg No. Broking - INZ000240532. NSE (90165), BSE (6707). Registered Office: 136, 1st Floor, Devika Tower, Nehru Place, Delhi - 110019. For complete disclaimers visit www.paytmmoney.com.

Representations are not indicative of future results.

All the discussions are purely educational in nature and are in no way an advice or recommendation.

Mutual Fund investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

If you truly want to make better financial decisions, don’t stop at the Business Cycle Masterclass. Because Paytm Money has many more sessions curated to broaden investor knowledge and provide outcome based learning solutions. Investing is a continuous learning process, and Paytm Money has masterclasses designed to help you at various stages. From the framework of investing to an experienced take, these sessions will teach you an array of things. The session content will be shared with all attendees so that you can design your path and achieve the results you’ve dreamt of.

Check out other masterclasses by Paytm Money here.