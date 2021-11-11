[Jobs Roundup] These openings may help you land a role at hyperlocal ecommerce startup LoveLocal

In late October 2021, hyperlocal ecommerce platform LoveLocal raised $18 million (Rs 143 crore) in a pre-Series B round led by Vulcan Capital, with participation from Klarna Founder and CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski’s Flat Capital and Alumni Ventures Group and Commerce Ventures.

Founded by Akanksha Hazari, LoveLocal’s current funding round marked the largest round ever raised by a solo woman tech founder in India.

Existing investors — Blume Ventures, AC Ventures, HenkelX Ventures, and Chiratae Ventures — and a host of angel investors also invested, with Candy Ventures significantly increasing its ownership in this round.

Launched in January 2020, LoveLocal empowers local retailers and help digitise the $1.1 trillion unorganised retail market. The startup claims to have grown 40X since its inception. At present, it serves in over 35 cities and more than 1300 pin codes across India.

In just 18 months, LoveLocal claims to have has signed up over 100,000 retailers and fulfilled more than one million orders. It continues to grow over 35 percent monthly.

A LoveLocal retailer in Mumbai.

If you'd like to be a part of LoveLocal's journey, these openings may be for you:

Content Writer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 2-3 years

In this role, the individual will be researching industry-related topics (combining online sources, interviews, and studies), writing industry-led stories, blog posts and newsletters related to the retail sector, digitisation, e-commerce, Indian consumer behaviour, etc., preparing well-structured content templates for different types of platforms and users, and more.

For more information, click here.

Senior Frontend Engineer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 6+ years

As the Senior Frontend Engineer, the individual will design, develop, enhance, and test application components using the best engineering practices, take full ownership of the development life cycle, code and product quality, oversee a team of frontend engineers across Web, Android and IOS applications, assist with product planning, estimating and managing timelines, etc.

For more information, click here.

QA Engineer - Manual/Automation Testing

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

The QA Engineer - Manual/Automation Testing is expected to perform manual and automated testing of web and mobile applications to ensure software meets requirements and is fit for use, create and update and maintain test plans according to project details and schedule, analyse requirements and user stories, system requirements, etc.

For more information, click here.

Senior Talent Acquisition Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4-5 years

In this role, the individual will attract and hire the best talent in the industry, independently set sourcing, hiring and branding strategies for technical hiring, drive hiring needs for our business units end-to-end and manage the entire lifecycle of recruitment, act as a talent advisor for all stakeholders, understand compensation trends across different consumer internet companies, and more.

For more information, click here.

Product Manager - Roadmap and Strategy

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3+ years

As the Product Manager - Roadmap and Strategy, the candidate will work on conceptualising and executing new age applications for the firm's large retailer base, build features that will be used by India's next one crore online shoppers, leverage product driven thinking to work with tech, data science, design, marketing, sales and operations teams to solve critical business problems, etc.

For more information, click here.