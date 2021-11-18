[Jobs Roundup] Work for cross-border trade finance platform Drip Capital with these openings

In October 2021, Drip Capital — the digital cross-border trade finance platform for small and medium businesses (SMBs) — raised $175 million through a combination of debt and equity.

The funds raised include $40 million in equity and $135 million in warehouse debt facilities. With this fundraise, Drip Capital has raised about $525 million in equity and debt funding so far.

San Francisco-based TI Platform led the Series C investment round alongside participation from new and existing investors including Accel, Sequoia, Wing VC, Irongrey, and GC1 Holdings.

Drip Capital will use the new funding to scale its business over the next 18 months. It will invest in products and technology and accelerate go-to-market in existing and new geographies like South Asia and Latin America. The startup currently serves SMBs in India, Mexico, and the US, according to a statement.

Founded in 2016, Drip Capital aims to solve the $3 trillion global trade finance gap. The company leverages machine learning and cloud technology to finance cross-border transactions, allowing SMBs to free up working capital and invest in growth. The startup claims to have so far financed over $2 billion worth of global trade transactions spanning 80+ countries.

If you'd like to be a part of Drip Capital's growth journey, these openings may be for you:

Stressed Accounts Manager

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: N/A

In this role, the individual will be responsible for identifying key opportunities for enhancing and improving the various collection processes for delinquent clients, tracking portfolio performance and external macro-economic factors, researching on applicability and execution of various laws globally, liaisoning with domestic and international collection partners and legal partners, and more.

Strategy Associate - Risk

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 1-3 years

As the Strategy Associate - Risk, the candidate will work on high-priority projects related to defining the credit strategy for Drip’s financial products, such as building credit strategies for new products and markets, and optimising existing policies to support business growth. The role also involves leading analytics and conducting deep-dive analysis to manage risk while supporting business growth, and more.

Associate - Financial Reporting

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 2+ years

This role at Drip involves reconciling account balances and bank statements, maintaining the general ledger, and preparing the month-end close procedures as well as financial statements of all business lines, consolidated financial statements of the group entities and the SPVs (US, Mexico, and India), accurately preparing complex accruals, journal entries, balance sheets, etc.

IT Engineer

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 4+ years

As the IT Engineer, the individual will design, architect, implement and maintain systems and solutions for various IT-related topics; including but not limited to staff computer hardware, operating systems, software applications, networking, videoconferencing, printers, and phones, support junior members of the team with troubleshooting and resolution of complex issues, and more.

Software Developer - Frontend

Location: Mumbai

Experience required: 3+ years

As the frontend software developer, the candidate will design and build web and mobile-based front end for Drip's applications, work closely with customers, product managers, UX team, backend engineering team to develop new features, create configurable user workflows that can be easily customised based on product and geo-location requirements, etc.

